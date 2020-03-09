Keysight reopens Santa Rosa campus after worker tests negative for coronavirus

Keysight Technologies has reopened its north Santa Rosa campus after shutting down operations late last week over worries one of its employees may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Keysight said Monday morning the employee, who had been under self-quarantine with flu-like symptoms, had tested negative for the new virus. The employee was a passenger on a 10-day Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico in February, the same voyage with two passengers locally who have tested positive for the virus.

Keysight’s senior vice president Hamish Gray said in a statement that the facility was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, after a thorough cleaning “with extra attention paid to the areas around the desk of the employee who may have been exposed to COVID-19, common areas and the fitness center.”

Gray said the a professional cleaning staff had followed strict cleaning protocols for disinfecting areas exposed to infectious diseases.

“The health and safety of Keysight’s employees and their families remains the company’s top priority, and as such, we will take the same actions in the future if needed,” Gray said.

A passenger list of the Grand Princess, which is part of the Princess Cruises’ fleet, provided to county officials last week listed 78 Sonoma County residents on the cruise, which embarked Feb. 11 from the Port of San Francisco to Mexico and returned Feb. 21. County public health officials have been working to contact all those passengers.