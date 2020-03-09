Subscribe

Keysight reopens Santa Rosa campus after worker tests negative for coronavirus

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 9, 2020, 10:46AM
Updated 49 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Keysight Technologies has reopened its north Santa Rosa campus after shutting down operations late last week over worries one of its employees may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Keysight said Monday morning the employee, who had been under self-quarantine with flu-like symptoms, had tested negative for the new virus. The employee was a passenger on a 10-day Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico in February, the same voyage with two passengers locally who have tested positive for the virus.

Keysight’s senior vice president Hamish Gray said in a statement that the facility was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, after a thorough cleaning “with extra attention paid to the areas around the desk of the employee who may have been exposed to COVID-19, common areas and the fitness center.”

Gray said the a professional cleaning staff had followed strict cleaning protocols for disinfecting areas exposed to infectious diseases.

“The health and safety of Keysight’s employees and their families remains the company’s top priority, and as such, we will take the same actions in the future if needed,” Gray said.

A passenger list of the Grand Princess, which is part of the Princess Cruises’ fleet, provided to county officials last week listed 78 Sonoma County residents on the cruise, which embarked Feb. 11 from the Port of San Francisco to Mexico and returned Feb. 21. County public health officials have been working to contact all those passengers.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine