Subscribe

Twitter in deal with Silver Lake, Elliott; Dorsey still CEO

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 9, 2020, 12:53PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Twitter says it's reached an investment deal with Silver Lake and Elliott Management that will keep Jack Dorsey as the social media company's CEO.

Twitter Inc. said Monday that Silver Lake will make a $1 billion investment in the company. That money, along with cash on hand, is expected to be put toward a $2 billion stock buyback.

Elliott Management Corp., which owns about 4% of Twitter's stock, will get one seat on Twitter's board. Silver Lake will also get a board seat.

Prior media reports had suggested Elliott was planning to nominate four people to Twitter's board and oust Dorsey.

But the new agreement makes it seem likely he will stay. Twitter has lagged behind businesses like Facebook and Google in terms of user growth and advertising revenue. CEO Jack Dorsey left the company to start payments company Square Inc., but returned in 2015. Now he splits his time between Square and Twitter.

Last week the company said it was testing “Fleets,” a Tweet that disappears in 24 hours, as a response to critics who say Twitter hasn't introduced very many new product features.

The new feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social-media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine