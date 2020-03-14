Sonoma County employers grapple with work contingencies during coronavirus pandemic

The altered workplace in the era of coronavirus was evident in a meeting room Thursday at Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa.

Inside, a group of employees were testing the Microsoft online video platform for virtual meetings with Matthew Metzger, Redwood’s technology solutions manager, on his laptop at home.

“You do it once, you get pretty good at it. Getting everyone to do it for the first time, you need to plan a longer meeting,” said John Wheatley, vice president of insurance services.

Wheatley soon found out firsthand as he logged in with his smartphone and triggered major feedback in the room before adjusting his microphone volume level.

The drill became more common last week as the 700-employee credit union had two workers from each department work from home effective March 9, in preparation the growing public health crisis would get much worse. More waves of Redwood employees — those who don’t serve customers at 19 regional branches — are slated to start working remotely this week.

“This is day to day,”’ said Brett Martinez, Redwood’s chief executive officer, who has been coordinating contingency staffing and operational plans for more than three weeks with an outside consultant.

The extensive emergency preparation is something Redwood has gone through previously after the 2017 Tubbs fire came perilously close to its Cleveland Avenue headquarters and last year during the workplace disruptions caused the Kincade fire and PG&E’s intentional power cuts.

But this global pandemic, which is rapidly spreading throughout the United States, presents a much different set of challenge for the credit union.

“This is significantly different in many, many ways,” Martinez said, noting the uncertain length of time the crisis could linger and the possible financial toll on customers if the virus indeed spreads through the community. “It’s way more complicated.”

Redwood is among North Bay employers scrambling and adjusting to protect employees and customers from a potential local coronavirus outbreak and still continue to operate. The issue is especially complicated in Sonoma County since the region is deeply reliant on tourism, with 7.5 million visitors annually, and one out of 10 jobs depends on the sector to some extent. The local economy is not comprised primarily of office workers who can log in from home like tech firms in San Francisco, but rather a wide array of servers, bartenders, tour guides and hotel workers who earn money when they work at their establishments.

Taking steps against outbreak

Besides implementing work-at-home arrangements when possible, many area employers already have halted indefinitely nonessential business travel. Workers with flu-like symptoms have been asked to stay home. Efforts have started to do more thorough cleaning at county taprooms, wine tasting rooms and offices. Other new policies were expected to come depending on the local severity of coronavirus cases and the scope of a potential outbreak.

At Community Market, employees have been instructed to wash their hands with soap every 30 minutes and gloves are available for workers, not just food-preparation staff who are required to wear them, said Melissa Minton, general manager.

“First and foremost, we try to educate staff about how to take of themselves as they face many people,” Minton said.