Coronavirus pandemic tests clout of cruise industry, its longstanding ties to Trump

Huddled with donors at his private Mar-a-Lago Club on Friday, President Donald Trump told supporters that he was intent on protecting the cruise industry from the fallout of the coronavirus crisis - even as top health officials and other key advisers were privately pushing him to keep the public off the ships.

Two days later, the State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned U.S. citizens, particularly those with medical issues, not to travel by cruise ship, sending the industry into a panic, according to people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

The administration's whipsawing posture has led to an intensive behind-the-scenes lobbying effort by cruise executives to mitigate the financial fallout from the virus, which has infected passengers and crew members on at least two Carnival-owned Princess Cruise ships.

The coming days will test the clout of the industry, which has long-standing connections to Trump, including through Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison, a friend whose company helped sponsor Trump's reality show franchise "The Apprentice" over the years.

The cruise lines have raced to get ahead of further government action, voluntarily suspending a small number of voyages this week and pitching to the White House a plan to safeguard passengers.

But stock value of cruise companies has plummeted as the industry struggled to deal with the infections on the two ships and warnings from health experts about the risks of such travel.

Trump appears sympathetic and has said he wants to help the cruise lines. At the donor event Friday, the president brought up the industry and said he did not want it to shut it down or for it to suffer job losses, according to three people familiar with his remarks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the closed-door event.

A White House spokesman declined to comment.

Trump echoed that sentiment publicly Monday, saying at a White House news conference that he was concerned that cruise lines and airlines "will be hit."

"We're working with them very, very strongly," he said. "We want them to travel."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that the administration was considering emergency assistance for affected industries. "This is not a bailout. This is considering providing certain things for certain industries. Airlines, hotels, cruise lines," he said.

But at the same time, several top health officials and members of the administration's coronavirus task force have been pushing for a tougher stance and wanted to impose a temporary ban on Americans going on cruise ships, according to people familiar with the conversations.

They included Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, the people said.

The advisories from the State Department and the CDC were recommended by the White House coronavirus task force, according to an administration official who said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence knew about them in advance.

There has been mounting frustration with the cruise industry's handling of the crisis among top administration officials, including in the office of Pence, according to people with knowledge of their thinking.

The lack of a clear mitigation plan for ships with outbreaks has forced the government to handle the expensive and complicated logistics of evacuating and quarantining thousands of potentially infected passengers this week aboard the Grand Princess in Oakland, an operation that has drawn in the National Guard and the Defense Department, among other agencies.