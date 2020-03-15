Roederer buys Napa Valley winery

Roederer purchases Napa Valley winery

French wine company Maison Louis Roederer has acquired Diamond Creek Vineyards, a Napa Valley producer of premium cabernet sauvignons.

The acquisition represents the latest purchase by Roederer after buying Sebastopol’s Merry Edwards Winery — a premium pinot noir producer — and its 79 acres last year. The company also owns Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars and Domaine Anderson in Mendocino County.

Winemaker Phil Steinschriber, who has been with Diamond Creek since 1991, will stay on as well as the other employees.

“The acquisition of Diamond Creek is the continuation of our journey into the greatest appellations in the world and our relentless quest to produce great wines with strong identity. ... I am delighted that, once again, we have the opportunity to carry on the opus of an iconic family and embody its values and savoir-faire,” said Frédéric Rouzaud, president and chief executive officer of Maison Louis Roederer, in a statement.

...

Jordan promotes, hires three women

Jordan Vineyard and Winery of Healdsburg has promoted as well as hired three women for management roles.

Devonna Smith joins as chief financial officer, succeeding Ron Kampel, who worked at Jordan for 24 years and led the company’s accounting, human resources and information technology departments since 2005. Smith had served as chief financial officer at Chappellet Winery and Vineyard since 2013.

Maggie Kruse, who was promoted to winemaker at Jordan last summer, will now oversee both winemaking and grape growing at the company. Kruse joined Jordan in 2006 as enologist and was mentored by longtime Jordan winemaker and winegrower Rob Davis, who retired last year.

Dana Grande returned to Jordan in the new role of grower relations manager, reporting to Kruse. Grande worked for Jordan from 1999 to 2012, before moving to Ferrari-Carano Winery to become its grower relations manager.

“We are pleased to have these talented women leading different departments,” said John Jordan, chief executive officer, in a statement. “Jordan has had a high percentage of women in upper management for many years, and I’m looking forward to the new decade with the passionate team of professionals who work each day to make Jordan a success.”

...

Gary’s Wine hires new manager

Gary’s Wine and Marketplace in Napa Valley has hired Chris Poulos as its beverage purchasing and sales manager of the store, which was opened last fall by owner Gary Fisch.

Poulos has worked in Europe and South America for North Berkeley Imports and Vinum Importing and Distributing of Portland, Oregon. He also worked harvests and hosted visitors at Oregon’s Soter Vineyards as well as marketing and buying roles in Napa Valley with Bounty Hunter Rare Wine and Spirits and Company Fine Wine.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.