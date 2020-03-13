Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 2

Fifty-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 2 ranging in price from $90,000 to $2.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week is 1549 E. Napa St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,450,000 on Feb. 3. This three bedroom, two bathroom, 2,342 square foot residence featured a pool, remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins, and walls of glass.

Cloverdale

522 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $400,000

37 Clark Ave., $425,000

Cotati

5799 Lowell Court, $665,000

Forestville

9205 Rio Dell Court, $370,000

Guerneville

14213 McLane Ave., $450,000

18012 Benson Road, $530,000

Healdsburg

115 Philip Drive, $633,000

Jenner

15915 Meyers Grade Road, $788,000

Kenwood

250 Maple Ave., $600,000

Petaluma

747 Riesling Road, $607,000

540 Sutter St., $645,000

4 Morning Sun Drive, $867,000

15 Sapporo Court, $899,000

11840 Sutton St., $1,000,000

1 Kingswood Drive, $1,150,000

Rohnert Park

7982 Santa Barbara Drive, $575,000

Santa Rosa

331 Orange St., $90,000

1779 Eardley Ave., $235,000

915 Vallejo St., $435,000

1620 Lance Drive, $435,000

2414 College Park Circle, $445,000

1028 Hyland Drive, $475,000

1463 Eardley Ave., $485,000

4 Hallin Drive, $505,000

1329 Woodhaven Drive, $519,000

2817 Claremont Drive, $525,000

756 Potomac Ave., $527,500

424 Shepp Court, $534,000

8915 Oak Trail Drive, $535,000

2393 Sophia Drive, $550,000

3534 Coffey Meadows Place, $550,000

2657 Wild Bill Circle, $550,000

408 Deerfield Circle, $585,000

2013 Shelbourne Way, $590,000

2032 Tuxhorn Drive, $599,000

2520 Spring Creek Drive, $630,000

1428 Solano Drive, $633,000

2448 Melbrook Way, $650,000

653 Carr Ave., $650,000

2387 Lujo Court, $670,000

2 Oak Shadow Place, $675,000

3669 Hemlock St., $675,000

1151 Cornell Drive, $690,000

8845 Oak Trail Court, $740,000

411 Benicia Drive, $740,000

2519 Estery Lane, $872,000

1010 Slate Drive, $1,495,000

3814 Wallace Road, $1,500,000

Sebastopol

204 S. Ragle Ave., $640,000

8463 Peachland Ave., $820,000

6380 Vine Hill School Road, $1,000,000

5870 McFarlane Road, $1,690,000

Sonoma

377 Avenida Barbera, $540,000

381 Walnut Ave., $928,000

1549 E. Napa St., $2,450,000

Windsor

9348 Jessica Drive, $599,000

7907 Fox Hollow Place, $817,500

8490 Trione Circle, $825,000

202 Fawn Lily Court, $899,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter