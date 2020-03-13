Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 2
Fifty-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 2 ranging in price from $90,000 to $2.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week is 1549 E. Napa St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,450,000 on Feb. 3. This three bedroom, two bathroom, 2,342 square foot residence featured a pool, remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins, and walls of glass.
Cloverdale
522 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $400,000
37 Clark Ave., $425,000
Cotati
5799 Lowell Court, $665,000
Forestville
9205 Rio Dell Court, $370,000
Guerneville
14213 McLane Ave., $450,000
18012 Benson Road, $530,000
Healdsburg
115 Philip Drive, $633,000
Jenner
15915 Meyers Grade Road, $788,000
Kenwood
250 Maple Ave., $600,000
Petaluma
747 Riesling Road, $607,000
540 Sutter St., $645,000
4 Morning Sun Drive, $867,000
15 Sapporo Court, $899,000
11840 Sutton St., $1,000,000
1 Kingswood Drive, $1,150,000
Rohnert Park
7982 Santa Barbara Drive, $575,000
Santa Rosa
331 Orange St., $90,000
1779 Eardley Ave., $235,000
915 Vallejo St., $435,000
1620 Lance Drive, $435,000
2414 College Park Circle, $445,000
1028 Hyland Drive, $475,000
1463 Eardley Ave., $485,000
4 Hallin Drive, $505,000
1329 Woodhaven Drive, $519,000
2817 Claremont Drive, $525,000
756 Potomac Ave., $527,500
424 Shepp Court, $534,000
8915 Oak Trail Drive, $535,000
2393 Sophia Drive, $550,000
3534 Coffey Meadows Place, $550,000
2657 Wild Bill Circle, $550,000
408 Deerfield Circle, $585,000
2013 Shelbourne Way, $590,000
2032 Tuxhorn Drive, $599,000
2520 Spring Creek Drive, $630,000
1428 Solano Drive, $633,000
2448 Melbrook Way, $650,000
653 Carr Ave., $650,000
2387 Lujo Court, $670,000
2 Oak Shadow Place, $675,000
3669 Hemlock St., $675,000
1151 Cornell Drive, $690,000
8845 Oak Trail Court, $740,000
411 Benicia Drive, $740,000
2519 Estery Lane, $872,000
1010 Slate Drive, $1,495,000
3814 Wallace Road, $1,500,000
Sebastopol
204 S. Ragle Ave., $640,000
8463 Peachland Ave., $820,000
6380 Vine Hill School Road, $1,000,000
5870 McFarlane Road, $1,690,000
Sonoma
377 Avenida Barbera, $540,000
381 Walnut Ave., $928,000
1549 E. Napa St., $2,450,000
Windsor
9348 Jessica Drive, $599,000
7907 Fox Hollow Place, $817,500
8490 Trione Circle, $825,000
202 Fawn Lily Court, $899,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.