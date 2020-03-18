Subscribe

Simon Property temporarily closing its US shopping centers, including Santa Rosa Plaza

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2020, 4:57PM

Three regional shopping centers — Santa Rosa Plaza, Petaluma Village Premium Outlets and Napa Premium Outlets — closed Wednesday evening as part of Simon Property Group’s shutdown of its 200 U.S. retail properties.

The company said all of its shopping centers will remain closed until March 29 to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, chairman and chief executive officer of Simon Property.

