Job losses mount in Sonoma County as economy wilts from coronavirus

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the region, its harmful effects already are ravaging the Sonoma County workforce.

That was evident at Hotel Petaluma as it temporarily closed on Friday because of the paucity of overnight guests, causing general manager Dustin Groff to furlough his 30 workers.

Since room cancellations so far go through April 8, Groff hopes the layoffs are temporary so he can recall his staff. For now, he’s helping them file for state unemployment benefits and suggesting they apply for jobs at food delivery services like DoorDash or local supermarkets struggling to keep pace with the panic-buying.

“That’s the hardest part of the job having my staff not knowing what comes next,” Groff said.

Besides Hotel Petaluma, the Harmon Guest House and h2hotel in Healdsburg, along with the Bodega Bay Lodge also suspended operations this week, hoping to ensure survival as local cases of coronavirus spread and most county residents obey local and state orders to mainly stay home for a few weeks.

The concern is that the county’s labor market is especially vulnerable, because hotels, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and brewpubs comprise a significant part, and they are the first sector here and nationwide quickly shedding workers as daily life and most commerce came to a halt to help tamp down the spread of COVID-19.

New individual filings for unemployment benefits as of March 14 shot up 43% with 58,200 initial claims in California, and there was a 33% jump nationwide with 281,000 claims, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Economists expects new jobless claims to rocket to at least 1.5 million nationwide for the week ending March 21.

Sonoma County’s jobless rate has been hovering just below 3% — 2.9% in January, the latest figures available — a 50-year low. County unemployment data for February will be released next Friday. As the pandemic continues wreaking havoc, economists say a worst-case scenario for the U.S. jobless rate in March could be 20%. That’s a startling unemployment level not seen since the Great Depression in 1929. The local jobless rate has been running close to a percentage point lower than the national number, but that’s not much consolation as employers, particularly in the service sector, scramble to try to stay in business. What’s unfolding here is a dramatic reversal from full employment to a deluge of layoffs, leading to a rush for unemployment benefits.

Businesses feel squeeze

A free fall of job losses started after Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for the closure of North Coast wine tasting rooms, beer taprooms and bars. The action was an immediate jolt to Sonoma County’s signature wine industry, which supports 54,000 jobs paying $3.2 billion a year in workers’ wages. The county is home to 425 wineries, with an estimated 300 tasting rooms. Wine and beer production continues with fewer workers, and some local craft beer purveyors are selling beer to go.

The grim local economic fallout deepened Wednesday, the first day of a three-week public health mandate from the county’s top public health official to shelter in place other than running essential errands.

Congress is trying to ram through a $1 trillion aid package with $500 billion of cash payments overall to most taxpayers in individual cuts of $1,000 or more, expanded unemployment benefits and $300 billion to help small businesses stem the tide of mounting layoffs.