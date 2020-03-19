Subscribe

See which North Bay businesses are open

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2020, 4:29PM
Updated 22 minutes ago

The advertising staff of Sonoma Media Investments is compiling a list of North Bay businesses and their statuses during the shelter in place order and coronavirus impact.

Follow the link below to the sortable spreadsheet to find dozens of businesses and whether they are open. This list will be expanded and updated as we receive information.

Open/Closed list

If you would like your business to appear on the list, you can provide information on the form below. The information will not be public until reviewed by staff. We will be updating the list at least twice daily. There is no charge to appear.

Add your business here

Please email us for any questions here: Jose.delCastillo@pressdemocrat.com

Send a letter to the editor
