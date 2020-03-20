Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 9
Seventy single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 9 ranging in price from $42,000 to $4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 227 North St. in Healdsburg which sold for $4,000,000 on Feb. 14. This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4,973 square foot residence featured a grand hallway, 10 ft. ceilings, plank walnut floors and a stunning staircase. The historic property was built in 1871 by the town blacksmith John Marshall.
Bodega Bay
5925 N. Highway 1, $1,195,000
823 Gull Drive, $1,225,000
20120 Heron Drive, $1,250,000
Cloverdale
114 Oakbrook Lane, $670,000
Forestville
8316 Trenton Road, $515,000
Glen Ellen
6729 Enterprise Road, $690,000
13489 Mound Ave., $1,065,000
Healdsburg
7791 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,287,500
227 North St., $4,000,000
Jenner
22059 Rust Court, $470,000
Monte Rio
20572 Front St., $642,500
Penngrove
2301 Curtis Drive, $906,000
Petaluma
831 Macmahan Way, $645,000
435 Donner Ave., $670,000
1405 E. Madison St., $675,000
124 Prince Albert St., $763,000
1904 Fallbrook Lane, $790,000
1926 Buckingham Lane, $825,000
1915 Primrose Drive, $849,000
650 Liberty Road, $850,000
1046 Allen St., $925,000
20 Balma Lane, $950,000
6011 Carniglia Lane, $1,375,000
Rohnert Park
1104 Cielo Circle, $565,000
6048 Della Court, $603,000
Santa Rosa
453 Mark West Springs Road, $170,000
47 Dorchester Drive, $195,000
1731 Kerry Lane, $197,000
4452 Parker Hill Road, $325,000
739 Trowbridge St., $350,000
1115 Vallejo St., $400,000
351 Fenwick Drive, $400,000
1212 Lombardi Lane, $410,000
2601 Hardies Lane, $440,000
1525 Hearn Ave., $444,000
6320 Stone Bridge Road, $481,000
16 Glengreen St., $485,000
2116 Northwood Drive, $510,000
4250 Stony Point Road, $550,000
231 Belhaven Circle, $550,000
2435 Van Patter Drive, $560,000
1456 Dutton Ave., $561,000
2442 Valley West Drive, $563,000
3633 Sacramento Ave., $576,000
1205 Beaver St., $580,000
2425 Guerneville Road, $599,000
2335 Copperfield Drive, $601,000
622 Wright St., $615,000
757 Acacia Lane, $639,500
2113 Terrace Way, $640,000
344 Singing Brook Circle, $715,000
3506 Ridgeview Drive, $955,000
464 Country Club Drive, $985,000
3433 Verdi Vista Drive, $1,175,000
1800 Happy Valley Road, $1,320,000
3795 Shillingford Place, $1,750,000
2611 Sunrise Ave., $1,900,000
1330 White Oak Drive, $2,950,000
Sebastopol
7510 Belle View Ave., $645,000
2358 Blucher Valley Road, $950,000
Sonoma
820 W. Spain St. #11, $237,500
18626 Manzanita Road, $490,000
18851 Robinson Road, $763,000
197 France St., $2,145,000
The Sea Ranch
147 Sounding, $800,000
Windsor
186 Bluebird Drive, $560,000
7657 Baldocchi Way, $725,000
343 Whitethorn Court, $860,000
138 Merner Drive, $1,000,000
