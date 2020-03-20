Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 9

Seventy single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 9 ranging in price from $42,000 to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 227 North St. in Healdsburg which sold for $4,000,000 on Feb. 14. This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4,973 square foot residence featured a grand hallway, 10 ft. ceilings, plank walnut floors and a stunning staircase. The historic property was built in 1871 by the town blacksmith John Marshall.



See what homes are selling for near you.



Bodega Bay

5925 N. Highway 1, $1,195,000

823 Gull Drive, $1,225,000

20120 Heron Drive, $1,250,000

Cloverdale

114 Oakbrook Lane, $670,000

Forestville

8316 Trenton Road, $515,000

Glen Ellen

6729 Enterprise Road, $690,000

13489 Mound Ave., $1,065,000

Healdsburg

7791 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,287,500

227 North St., $4,000,000

Jenner

22059 Rust Court, $470,000

Monte Rio

20572 Front St., $642,500

Penngrove

2301 Curtis Drive, $906,000

Petaluma

831 Macmahan Way, $645,000

435 Donner Ave., $670,000

1405 E. Madison St., $675,000

124 Prince Albert St., $763,000

1904 Fallbrook Lane, $790,000

1926 Buckingham Lane, $825,000

1915 Primrose Drive, $849,000

650 Liberty Road, $850,000

1046 Allen St., $925,000

20 Balma Lane, $950,000

6011 Carniglia Lane, $1,375,000

Rohnert Park

1104 Cielo Circle, $565,000

6048 Della Court, $603,000

Santa Rosa

453 Mark West Springs Road, $170,000

47 Dorchester Drive, $195,000

1731 Kerry Lane, $197,000

4452 Parker Hill Road, $325,000

739 Trowbridge St., $350,000

1115 Vallejo St., $400,000

351 Fenwick Drive, $400,000

1212 Lombardi Lane, $410,000

2601 Hardies Lane, $440,000

1525 Hearn Ave., $444,000

6320 Stone Bridge Road, $481,000

16 Glengreen St., $485,000

2116 Northwood Drive, $510,000

4250 Stony Point Road, $550,000

231 Belhaven Circle, $550,000

2435 Van Patter Drive, $560,000

1456 Dutton Ave., $561,000

2442 Valley West Drive, $563,000

3633 Sacramento Ave., $576,000

1205 Beaver St., $580,000

2425 Guerneville Road, $599,000

2335 Copperfield Drive, $601,000

622 Wright St., $615,000

757 Acacia Lane, $639,500

2113 Terrace Way, $640,000

344 Singing Brook Circle, $715,000

3506 Ridgeview Drive, $955,000

464 Country Club Drive, $985,000

3433 Verdi Vista Drive, $1,175,000

1800 Happy Valley Road, $1,320,000

3795 Shillingford Place, $1,750,000

2611 Sunrise Ave., $1,900,000

1330 White Oak Drive, $2,950,000

Sebastopol

7510 Belle View Ave., $645,000

2358 Blucher Valley Road, $950,000

Sonoma

820 W. Spain St. #11, $237,500

18626 Manzanita Road, $490,000

18851 Robinson Road, $763,000

197 France St., $2,145,000

The Sea Ranch

147 Sounding, $800,000

Windsor

186 Bluebird Drive, $560,000

7657 Baldocchi Way, $725,000

343 Whitethorn Court, $860,000

138 Merner Drive, $1,000,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter