Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 16

Sixty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 16 ranging in price from $120,000 to $2.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2077 Burnside Road in Sebastopol which sold for $2,400,000 on Feb. 18. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 5,362 square foot resort-style estate featured a pool, basketball court, apple orchard, 840 bottle wine cellar and a gourmet kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Blue Star Professional gas stove.

Bodega Bay

280 Keefe Ave., $670,000

1909 Bay Flat Road, $915,000

Cloverdale

224 Rockydale Lane, $483,000

131 Marguerite Lane, $500,000

1131 Palomino Road, $599,000

Forestville

11777 Madrona Road, $335,000

Glen Ellen

6727 Enterprise Road, $320,000

795 Martin St., $515,000

Graton

9125 Thiessen Lane, $589,000

Guerneville

14656 Cherry St., $305,000

14030 Janice Drive, $320,000

16900 Neeley Road, $1,000,000

Healdsburg

215 Fuchsia Way, $575,000

2281 Frei Road, $600,000

Monte Rio

20557 Park Ave., $120,000

Occidental

18750 Fitzpatrick Lane, $1,040,000

Penngrove

9998 Oak St., $599,000

Petaluma

1189 Brighton View Circle, $625,000

1970 Falcon Ridge Drive, $855,000

231 Howard St., $867,500

221 Jacquelyn Lane, $1,005,500

Rohnert Park

729 Barry Court, $395,000

874 Hudis St., $540,000

4481 Heath Circle, $580,000

5456 Kaitlyn Place, $630,000

Santa Rosa

157 N. Dover Court, $200,000

1700 Kerry Lane, $200,000

3625 Yale Drive, $252,727

1309 Poplar St., $360,000

2256 Truckee Drive, $400,000

1817 Peoria Court, $430,000

1142 Hughes Ave., $449,000

2723 Aztec St., $462,000

821 Olive St., $462,500

518 Leo Drive, $500,000

364 Mockingbird Circle, $530,000

1101 Navarro St., $575,000

1245 Eva Ave., $580,000

1159 Cornell Drive, $587,500

3684 Hemlock St., $605,000

1614 Peppergrass St., $630,000

1428 Starview Court, $644,500

3018 Rocklin Drive, $649,500

3837 Crestview Drive, $657,000

1362 Kawana Terrace, $670,000

1412 Dogwood Drive, $670,000

413 Deerfield Circle, $670,000

353 Singing Brook Circle, $697,500

4576 Pearl Drive, $829,000

2210 Brush Creek Road, $845,000

64 Fairlie Drive, $880,000

4736 Woodview Drive, $990,000

3416 Henderson Circle, $2,000,000

Sebastopol

417 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $705,000

2077 Burnside Road, $2,400,000

Sonoma

649 W. First St., Unit 29, $650,000

935 Elm Court, $694,000

641 White Briar Drive, $759,000

282 Patten St., $1,325,000

Windsor

976 Gemini Drive, $487,500

980 Springfield Court, $535,000

459 Harper Court, $600,000

9860 Marcella Lane, $679,000

8076 Leno Drive, $690,000

308 La Quinta Drive, $762,500

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter