Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 16
Sixty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 16 ranging in price from $120,000 to $2.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2077 Burnside Road in Sebastopol which sold for $2,400,000 on Feb. 18. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 5,362 square foot resort-style estate featured a pool, basketball court, apple orchard, 840 bottle wine cellar and a gourmet kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Blue Star Professional gas stove.
Bodega Bay
280 Keefe Ave., $670,000
1909 Bay Flat Road, $915,000
Cloverdale
224 Rockydale Lane, $483,000
131 Marguerite Lane, $500,000
1131 Palomino Road, $599,000
Forestville
11777 Madrona Road, $335,000
Glen Ellen
6727 Enterprise Road, $320,000
795 Martin St., $515,000
Graton
9125 Thiessen Lane, $589,000
Guerneville
14656 Cherry St., $305,000
14030 Janice Drive, $320,000
16900 Neeley Road, $1,000,000
Healdsburg
215 Fuchsia Way, $575,000
2281 Frei Road, $600,000
Monte Rio
20557 Park Ave., $120,000
Occidental
18750 Fitzpatrick Lane, $1,040,000
Penngrove
9998 Oak St., $599,000
Petaluma
1189 Brighton View Circle, $625,000
1970 Falcon Ridge Drive, $855,000
231 Howard St., $867,500
221 Jacquelyn Lane, $1,005,500
Rohnert Park
729 Barry Court, $395,000
874 Hudis St., $540,000
4481 Heath Circle, $580,000
5456 Kaitlyn Place, $630,000
Santa Rosa
157 N. Dover Court, $200,000
1700 Kerry Lane, $200,000
3625 Yale Drive, $252,727
1309 Poplar St., $360,000
2256 Truckee Drive, $400,000
1817 Peoria Court, $430,000
1142 Hughes Ave., $449,000
2723 Aztec St., $462,000
821 Olive St., $462,500
518 Leo Drive, $500,000
364 Mockingbird Circle, $530,000
1101 Navarro St., $575,000
1245 Eva Ave., $580,000
1159 Cornell Drive, $587,500
3684 Hemlock St., $605,000
1614 Peppergrass St., $630,000
1428 Starview Court, $644,500
3018 Rocklin Drive, $649,500
3837 Crestview Drive, $657,000
1362 Kawana Terrace, $670,000
1412 Dogwood Drive, $670,000
413 Deerfield Circle, $670,000
353 Singing Brook Circle, $697,500
4576 Pearl Drive, $829,000
2210 Brush Creek Road, $845,000
64 Fairlie Drive, $880,000
4736 Woodview Drive, $990,000
3416 Henderson Circle, $2,000,000
Sebastopol
417 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $705,000
2077 Burnside Road, $2,400,000
Sonoma
649 W. First St., Unit 29, $650,000
935 Elm Court, $694,000
641 White Briar Drive, $759,000
282 Patten St., $1,325,000
Windsor
976 Gemini Drive, $487,500
980 Springfield Court, $535,000
459 Harper Court, $600,000
9860 Marcella Lane, $679,000
8076 Leno Drive, $690,000
308 La Quinta Drive, $762,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter