Subscribe

Reps. Thompson, Huffman ask state to pressure insurers over coronavirus-related claims by businesses

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 31, 2020, 4:31PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

U.S. Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman along with 31 other California colleagues on Tuesday wrote to state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and asked him to use his office’s authority to ensure commercial insurance companies comply with their business interruption policies regarding claims related to losses from the coronavirus.

The lawmakers’ call to action comes after insurers have been denying claims by small businesses by citing that a pandemic and a virus such as COVID-19 are not covered under most business interruption policies.

Lara last week asked insurance companies to submit data to his office regarding how they are handling claims by virus-related claims by businesses under their business interruption policies. It’s expected that many, if not all, commercial insurers will assert that the coronavirus pandemic is excluded from typical business interruption coverage.

“The coronavirus poses significant challenges to many small businesses and we are urging you to exercise all authority to have insurance companies comply with their business interruption insurance to cover losses caused by a California statewide business shutdown ordered to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the lawmakers wrote to the state insurance commissioner.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine