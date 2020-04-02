Subscribe

Costco to limit the number of shoppers per membership card due to coronavirus

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 2, 2020, 12:13PM
Costco is set to limit how many people per membership can enter its warehouse stores as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Friday, April 3, the retailer will allow no more than two people to enter the store with each membership card, according to its website.

"This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding," a Wednesday post said.

In another change because of the virus, earlier this week the store temporarily cuts its weekday hours. Stores now close at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Costco gas stations in the U.S. now open daily at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costco continues to offer hours for members over the age of 60 and those with physical impairments to shop, Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Know before you shop that the retailer has placed buying limits on certain in-demand items to avoid hoarding. Also, it is not accepting returns on certain items including toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice and disinfecting spray.

In Sonoma County, there are Costco locations in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

