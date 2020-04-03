Bear Republic, North Coast both retain top 50 beer ranking in national survey

Bear Republic Brewing Co. of Cloverdale and North Coast Brewing Co. of Fort Bragg have maintained their places among the 50 largest independent breweries in the United States, according to an annual survey by an industry trade group.

Bear Republic was the 49th largest craft brewer while North Coast was 50th in the survey conducted by the Brewers Association, the trade group that represents independent brewers. Breweries that make less than 6 million barrels annually and have sold less than 25% of ownership to a major brewer qualify for the list.

The rankings come after a challenging year for both local companies as Bear Republic had layoffs and closed its Healdsburg brewpub under the leadership of Richard G. Norgrove, who took over from his father. Meanwhile, North Coast co-founder Mark Reudrich stepped down and was replaced with a Sonoma County wine executive.

Another regional brewery, Lost Coast Brewery of Eureka, placed 41st on the list.