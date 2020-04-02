Subscribe

Nissan recalls over 250,000 vehicles to replace Takata air bags

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 2, 2020, 3:35PM
DETROIT — Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The vehicles have air bags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. But they have a moisture-absorbing chemical that was supposed to make them safe. U.S. safety regulators are to determine whether all inflators with the drying agent have to be recalled.

The Nissan recall covers certain 2012 to 2017 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger vans, the 2013 to 2015 Nissan Titan pickup and Armada large SUV, and the 2011 and 2012 Infiniti QX56 SUV.

Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Takata packed in too much ammonium nitrate propellant while manufacturing the inflators.

Nissan will notify owners later this month and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflator with one made by a different company.

Takata had until the end of last year to prove that the inflators with the drying agent were safe, or NHTSA was to order them all to be recalled. NHTSA has not made a decision yet. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from a NHTSA spokesman.

So far, at least 25 people have died worldwide after being hit by shrapnel from Takata air bag inflators, and more than 300 have been injured.

