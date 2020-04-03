Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 23
Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of February 23 ranging in price from $50,000 to $2.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions was 430 W. Spain Street in Sonoma which sold for $2,850,000 on Feb. 24. This 1.16-acre lot was situated next to General Vallejo's Home State Park and zoned for low-density residential development.
Cloverdale
505 Hillside Drive, $450,000
Guerneville
17498 Riverside Drive, $315,000
17383 Highway 116, $335,000
15561 Old Cazadero Road, $450,000
15260 Old River Road, $560,000
Healdsburg
1925 Manzanita St., $250,000
304 Orchard St., $649,500
132 Paul Wittke Drive, $665,000
10946 Eastside Road, $1,000,000
Monte Rio
9500 Bohemian Highway, $50,000
Penngrove
1830 E. Cotati Ave., $957,000
Petaluma
1127 Santa Barbara Way, $565,000
217 Casa De Arroyo Drive, $630,000
1311 Ponderosa Drive, $635,000
15 Bernice Court, $645,000
1725 Kearny St., $650,000
1635 O’Neel Drive, $678,000
1810 Foxboro St., $730,000
1829 Sandstone Drive, $730,000
1892 Adobe Creek Drive, $855,000
17 Hontar Lane, $903,000
31 Vintage Court, $910,000
824 Blossom Court, $1,030,000
303 Jester Court, $1,200,000
720 Keller Court, $1,239,000
Rohnert Park
256 City Center Drive, $295,000
8821 Lancaster Drive, $555,000
1422 Gregory Court, $621,000
7301 Rebas Way, $700,000
1601 Kassidy Place, $760,000
Santa Rosa
3361 Moorland Ave., $215,000
3940 Millbrook Drive, $256,000
1724 Cooper Drive, $295,455
1103 Corby Ave., $350,000
213 Earle St., $400,000
201 Anteeo Way, $410,000
1035 Russell Ave., $450,000
1675 Wishing Well Way, $490,000
464 Ridgway Ave., $495,000
2527 Sam Drive, $500,000
2348 Vanderford Drive, $510,000
2025 Bay Meadow Drive, $520,000
3211 Boron Ave., $530,000
2136 Rachel Drive, $540,000
4345 Princeton Way, $549,000
2412 Citrine Way, $560,000
2409 Van Patter Drive, $582,500
2641 Lago Oaks Drive, $594,500
5104 Gold Lake Drive, $620,000
2314 Avignon Circle, $635,000
120 Boas Drive, $635,000
1868 Woodsage Way, $639,000
1916 Pine Meadow Drive, $650,000
2120 Floral Way, $655,000
1491 Mattei Court, $660,000
1375 Ludwig Ave., $690,000
2100 Geary Drive, $785,000
626 Monroe St., $800,000
2515 Estery Lane, $804,500
2414 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $825,000
5025 Pressley Road, $840,000
7192 Overlook Drive, $872,000
3904 Millbrook Drive, $900,000
359 Pacific Heights Drive, $1,080,000
6028 Sunhawk Place, $1,325,000
Sebastopol
4104 Green Valley School Road, $525,000
8421 Appian Way, $730,000
5861 Fredricks Road, $933,000
10940 Peaks Pike Road, $1,250,000
1570 Jonive Road, $1,995,000
Sonoma
18069 Highland Blvd., $425,000
17260 Hillside Ave., $435,000
601 W. Third St., $600,000
178 Saint James Drive, $638,000
182 Avenida Barbera, $650,000
1800 Lovall Valley Road, $1,975,000
430 W. Spain St., $2,850,000
The Sea Ranch
255 Screech Owl, $674,500
Windsor
260 Usher Drive, $480,000
7563 13th Hole Drive, $536,000
239 Belfiore Lane, $545,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter