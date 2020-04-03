Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 23

Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of February 23 ranging in price from $50,000 to $2.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions was 430 W. Spain Street in Sonoma which sold for $2,850,000 on Feb. 24. This 1.16-acre lot was situated next to General Vallejo's Home State Park and zoned for low-density residential development.

Cloverdale

505 Hillside Drive, $450,000

Guerneville

17498 Riverside Drive, $315,000

17383 Highway 116, $335,000

15561 Old Cazadero Road, $450,000

15260 Old River Road, $560,000

Healdsburg

1925 Manzanita St., $250,000

304 Orchard St., $649,500

132 Paul Wittke Drive, $665,000

10946 Eastside Road, $1,000,000

Monte Rio

9500 Bohemian Highway, $50,000

Penngrove

1830 E. Cotati Ave., $957,000

Petaluma

1127 Santa Barbara Way, $565,000

217 Casa De Arroyo Drive, $630,000

1311 Ponderosa Drive, $635,000

15 Bernice Court, $645,000

1725 Kearny St., $650,000

1635 O’Neel Drive, $678,000

1810 Foxboro St., $730,000

1829 Sandstone Drive, $730,000

1892 Adobe Creek Drive, $855,000

17 Hontar Lane, $903,000

31 Vintage Court, $910,000

824 Blossom Court, $1,030,000

303 Jester Court, $1,200,000

720 Keller Court, $1,239,000

Rohnert Park

256 City Center Drive, $295,000

8821 Lancaster Drive, $555,000

1422 Gregory Court, $621,000

7301 Rebas Way, $700,000

1601 Kassidy Place, $760,000

Santa Rosa

3361 Moorland Ave., $215,000

3940 Millbrook Drive, $256,000

1724 Cooper Drive, $295,455

1103 Corby Ave., $350,000

213 Earle St., $400,000

201 Anteeo Way, $410,000

1035 Russell Ave., $450,000

1675 Wishing Well Way, $490,000

464 Ridgway Ave., $495,000

2527 Sam Drive, $500,000

2348 Vanderford Drive, $510,000

2025 Bay Meadow Drive, $520,000

3211 Boron Ave., $530,000

2136 Rachel Drive, $540,000

4345 Princeton Way, $549,000

2412 Citrine Way, $560,000

2409 Van Patter Drive, $582,500

2641 Lago Oaks Drive, $594,500

5104 Gold Lake Drive, $620,000

2314 Avignon Circle, $635,000

120 Boas Drive, $635,000

1868 Woodsage Way, $639,000

1916 Pine Meadow Drive, $650,000

2120 Floral Way, $655,000

1491 Mattei Court, $660,000

1375 Ludwig Ave., $690,000

2100 Geary Drive, $785,000

626 Monroe St., $800,000

2515 Estery Lane, $804,500

2414 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $825,000

5025 Pressley Road, $840,000

7192 Overlook Drive, $872,000

3904 Millbrook Drive, $900,000

359 Pacific Heights Drive, $1,080,000

6028 Sunhawk Place, $1,325,000

Sebastopol

4104 Green Valley School Road, $525,000

8421 Appian Way, $730,000

5861 Fredricks Road, $933,000

10940 Peaks Pike Road, $1,250,000

1570 Jonive Road, $1,995,000

Sonoma

18069 Highland Blvd., $425,000

17260 Hillside Ave., $435,000

601 W. Third St., $600,000

178 Saint James Drive, $638,000

182 Avenida Barbera, $650,000

1800 Lovall Valley Road, $1,975,000

430 W. Spain St., $2,850,000

The Sea Ranch

255 Screech Owl, $674,500

Windsor

260 Usher Drive, $480,000

7563 13th Hole Drive, $536,000

239 Belfiore Lane, $545,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter