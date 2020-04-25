Sonoma County’s construction sector retrenches amid coronavirus pandemic

Ten years ago, Michael Wolff started his Santa Rosa homebuilding firm during the throes of the Great Recession, which sent the construction sector into a spiral wiping out half of the jobs in the industry statewide over two years.

Wolff was able to navigate through that challenge by carving a niche for environmentally friendly projects at affordable prices. A subsequent building boom came along as a result of the continuing local housing shortage, which was exacerbated by the 2017 wildfires in Sonoma County.

But the economic shock caused by the novel coronavirus has taken the struggle to survive to another level for contractors.

“It’s damn near strangling the life out of me right now,” said Wolff, a Petaluma High School graduate who got into construction after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He laid off some employees and forced two framing crews to burn vacation time because of the diminishing work, as the county’s stay-at-home order has allowed certain construction to continue, while other building was supposed to stop. One saving grace has been home rebuilding from the 2017 fires is permitted and lenders have largedly financed those projects.

That stable work, however, is no longer a sure thing. A house rebuild job Wolf was supposed to do soon for Christopherson Builders — whose homes typically sell for more than $1 million — has been put on hold by a skittish couple. “It was a sure thing ... that will hopefully still be a sure thing, but we are waiting,” Wolff said.

His wariness is shared by many others in the vital residential construction sector, a linchpin for local economic growth given the lack of affordable housing. For example, a report last year by the California Housing Partnership found Sonoma County needed 16,296 more affordable homes to rent to meet current demand.

However, the uncertainty of the crumbling U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic has local residential and commercial developers and builders reexamining the near-term future and how bad it may be by year’s end. Most experts agree the country has entered a recession that one local economist predicted could vault local unemployment to near an unthinkable 20%.

Stockham Construction of Cotati temporarily laid off almost 400 people last month as a result of work drying up, according to a filing with the state Employment Development Department.

Keith Woods, chief executive officer of North Coast Builders Exchange, the main trade group that represents the local sector, doesn’t know yet whether to expect pent-up demand to lead to a sharp building rebound or a slow recovery due to the carnage of job losses and business closings.

For now, optimism is hard to find in the building industry, although some residential and commercial construction has been allowed to continue. Building involving emergency maintenance, wildfire home recovery, housing projects in which at least 10% is income-restricted units, public works and health care projects are among construction work deemed essential and permitted to keep going. Meanwhile, most commercial projects, including hotels, non-emergency renovation and repairs and residential construction with no affordable housing was halted.

Enforcement of the public health emergency order on construction projects has been inconsistent, however. A Press Democrat reporter earlier this month witnessed crews working at a Santa Rosa hotel project and workers still on the job at a Sebastopol commercial building site.