How advertisers scrambled to change their message because of coronavirus

When the novel coronavirus crisis hit the U.S., 72andSunny, one of Los Angeles' largest creative advertising agencies, was ready.

The Playa Vista firm, which has an office in Singapore, had already watched the devastating fallout from COVID-19 in Asia.

So agency leaders in early March began arranging for staff members to work from home. And they moved swiftly with one of their biggest clients, the NFL, to spread a positive and unifying message. Unable to shoot a video, the firm asked NFL players to submit clips showing how they were coping with stay-at-home orders.

Within 48 hours, the firm had hundreds of videos, and the ad team spent three days whittling down the material to a moving five-minute public-service announcement, called "Stay Home, Stay Strong."

"We very quickly switched into the mode of, 'what can these brands do to bring good to the world?'" said Glenn Cole, co-founder and creative chair of the agency. "Brands really have the resources and relationships in culture to make a difference."

For advertisers who make a living by tapping into consumers' emotions, the coronavirus has thrown a gut-wrenching curve. Less than a month ago, TV and internet commercials were filled with people mixing at parties, frolicking on a beach or gliding along city streets in a new sedan.

But almost overnight, such common activities became taboo. Advertisers spent days yanking hundreds of commercials that were suddenly cringe-worthy. Norwegian Cruise Line pulled an ad depicting families enjoying a sunny vacation with the tagline "Feel Free," which felt awkward when hundreds of passengers were quarantined on a Grand Princess ship.

Kentucky Fried Chicken halted a commercial in Britain that showed people sitting together, eating chicken and licking their fingers, which certainly runs afoul of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hygiene guidelines.

The mass shuffle came as the economy buckled, thrusting the $194-billion-a year U.S. advertising industry further into tumult. The crisis hits close to home in L.A., where many ad agencies and commercial producers are based.

Advertisers have had to quickly adapt to catastrophic events before. They did so after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and seven years later during the Great Recession. But the global pandemic has forced advertisers to shift gears on the fly even as they are facing an unfathomable falloff in revenue as stores, restaurants and attractions shut down, leading to staggering job losses.

Magna Global, an advertising giant, in late March revised its forecast for 2020 U.S. ad spending, noting that COVID-19 has already caused a downturn in the stock market and ejected millions of people from the workforce. Ad sales are expected to dip 2.8% this year, the firm said, noting the declines would have been worse but an estimated $4.9 billion in political spending next fall should cushion much of the blow.

"We're all living through very unprecedented times," said Dawn Reese, Los Angeles-based managing director of a content studio for ad giant Universal McCann. "Messaging in the marketplace has really shifted over the last few weeks."

The major television networks have canceled their springtime presentations to advertisers, putting in jeopardy the annual ad market that produces more than $20 billion in commitments for the upcoming television season.

NBCUniversal Advertising Chairman Linda Yaccarino, in a blog post Tuesday, acknowledged the retrenchment.

"Some marketers across every industry have asked to pause their advertising plans or shift their messages, and they're looking for ideas, tools, and strategies from their most trusted partners," she wrote, adding that her company's shows would carry fewer commercial messages.