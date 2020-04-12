Napa firm merges to create biggest DTC wine provider in United States

Wineshipping LLC of Napa has merged with 24 Seven Enterprises of New Windsor, New York to create the largest wine logistics and direct-to-consumer (DTC) order fulfillment provider in the United States.

Under the deal announced on April 6, the combined entity will operate under Wineshipping’s parent, DTC Logistics. 24 Seven Enterprises owns such firms as Pack n’ Ship Direct and Vin-Go.

Eric Lewis, who joined Wineshipping in January after serving in executive positions at Amazon and Google, will continue in his role as chief executive officer of DTC Logistics.

Lewis believes that the growth in DTC shipping for wine and alcohol will increase even after COVID-19 shelter-in-place rules are no longer in effect and will permanently change the marketplace, according to a spokeswoman. Wineshipping has seen its business increase by more than 25% in March.

Vintners group provides COVID-19 aid

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation on Friday announced that it would provide funding to community groups that are aiding local residents who have been hampered by the coronavirus.

The group is providing $145,000 to Corazón Healdsburg to help with financial assistance for winery and restaurant employees who have been furloughed. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis and there are a variety of requirements to qualify. For more information visit www.corazonhealdsburg.org/covid19/.

The foundation is also allocating $1 million in grants to about 80 nonprofits earlier than usual so they can use it within the community to address needs as a result of the shelter-in-place order. The funds came from winning bids from last year’s Sonoma County Wine Auction.

“While we know the coronavirus will have a long-term impact on the community, we are fortunate to be able to respond quickly in this time of need,” said Clay Mauritson, president of the foundation.

Chappellet Vineyard names new sales director

Chappellet Vineyard of St. Helena has named Mitch Boyd as its new sales director.

Boyd will manage the winery’s sales team, which works in all 50 states and 11 foreign countries. Boyd joined Chappellet in 2015 as the winery’s sales manager for the Midwest and was promoted to national sales manager two years later.

He previously worked at Heck Estates, Calistoga Cellars and Rock Wall Wine Co.

