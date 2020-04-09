Alaska Airlines cuts flights from Sonoma County to Portland, Orange County

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Alaska Airlines is cutting two more flights out of Santa Rosa, dropping routes to Portland and Orange County starting Friday, the latest in a series of local service reductions amid the sharp national downturn in air travel.

The route suspensions, which Alaska Airlines described as temporary, come a week after the Seattle-based carrier halved its number of daily flights serving Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Alaska, the Sonoma County’s primary commercial airline, will now limit routes to once-daily service between Seattle, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Sonoma County’s other two air carriers, United Airlines and American Airlines, also have made cuts to curb costs and align with a vastly narrowed market for air travel during the global coronavirus pandemic.

United on Wednesday suspended its popular nonstop route to Denver through at least the end of the month, according to Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout. The 50-seat flight had previously averaged better than 90% capacity, leading the Chicago-based airline to plan a second daily direct flight beginning in June. That plan also is now shelved.

In addition, United is canceling its daily route between Santa Rosa and San Francisco on a day-to-day basis, Stout said.

American Airlines, meanwhile, reintroduced its nonstop flight to Dallas/Fort Worth as planned on Tuesday. American was forced, however, to hold off on return of its daily route to Los Angeles when regional carrier Compass Airlines ceased operations at the start of the month due to financial pressures related to the ongoing crisis.

American has also been canceling one of its two daily flights to Phoenix on a day-to-day basis. That plan is place through at least the end of the month, Stout said.

All told, the cuts will leave Sonoma County airport with an average of six departures per day, or about a third of the 19 daily flights it expected this year. The reductions represent a sharp reversal of fortunes after the airport posted its 10th straight year of annual passenger growth.

In 2019, the regional airport served more than 488,000 passengers, equating to a monthly average of about 40,600 travelers. In March, initial data showed the airport with about 20,000 passengers, down 39% from the same time last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.