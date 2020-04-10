Subscribe

Pioneering winemaker Eileen Crane retiring as CEO at Domaine Carneros

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2020, 5:45PM
Updated 15 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Eileen Crane, a pioneering winemaker and executive who helped bring global acclaim to North Coast sparkling wine while shattering the glass ceiling in the male-dominated industry, announced she is stepping down this summer as chief executive of Domaine Carneros.

Crane, 71, got her start in the business as a tour guide at Domaine Chandon in Yountville after switching careers in the late 1970s from academia. After she enrolled in oenology and viticulture courses at UC Davis, a male professor told her that she would never get a job in the wine sector because women could not perform barrel work.

She proved the professor wrong and went on to earn plaudits for her winemaking. Wine writer Karen MacNeil dubbed her the “doyenne of sparkling wine.” Crane described her style in a 2007 interview with Wine Spectator magazine as “like Audrey Hepburn in the perfect little black dress.”

She said her wine “is not fancy, it’s not overdone. In winemaking, I do that. I don’t make blousy wines.”

Crane was recruited in 1984 by the Ferrer family to become winemaker at Gloria Ferrer Caves and Vineyards. She managed construction of the Sonoma winery that was finished in a little more than a year and later became one of the best known destinations for sparkling wine on the North Coast.

Her success at Gloria Ferrer attracted the attention of Claude Taittinger, president of Champagne Taittinger in France, who hired her to build his winery located in the Carneros region just north of San Pablo Bay.

“My dream from the age of 8 was to make delicious sparkling wine. From a little girl in New Jersey through a path of many adventures with twists and turns, eventually I found the career that has been more than a dream come true,” Crane said in a statement.

Over the past 33 years, Crane built the reputation of the winery’s products and also helped lead its hospitality efforts, direct-to-consumer wine sales and environmentally sound farming practices.

Crane will work the 2020 grape harvest as lead sparkling winemaker and then turn over the role to Zak Miller, who has worked with her for over a decade.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine