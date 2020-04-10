Pioneering winemaker Eileen Crane retiring as CEO at Domaine Carneros

Eileen Crane, a pioneering winemaker and executive who helped bring global acclaim to North Coast sparkling wine while shattering the glass ceiling in the male-dominated industry, announced she is stepping down this summer as chief executive of Domaine Carneros.

Crane, 71, got her start in the business as a tour guide at Domaine Chandon in Yountville after switching careers in the late 1970s from academia. After she enrolled in oenology and viticulture courses at UC Davis, a male professor told her that she would never get a job in the wine sector because women could not perform barrel work.

She proved the professor wrong and went on to earn plaudits for her winemaking. Wine writer Karen MacNeil dubbed her the “doyenne of sparkling wine.” Crane described her style in a 2007 interview with Wine Spectator magazine as “like Audrey Hepburn in the perfect little black dress.”

She said her wine “is not fancy, it’s not overdone. In winemaking, I do that. I don’t make blousy wines.”

Crane was recruited in 1984 by the Ferrer family to become winemaker at Gloria Ferrer Caves and Vineyards. She managed construction of the Sonoma winery that was finished in a little more than a year and later became one of the best known destinations for sparkling wine on the North Coast.

Her success at Gloria Ferrer attracted the attention of Claude Taittinger, president of Champagne Taittinger in France, who hired her to build his winery located in the Carneros region just north of San Pablo Bay.

“My dream from the age of 8 was to make delicious sparkling wine. From a little girl in New Jersey through a path of many adventures with twists and turns, eventually I found the career that has been more than a dream come true,” Crane said in a statement.

Over the past 33 years, Crane built the reputation of the winery’s products and also helped lead its hospitality efforts, direct-to-consumer wine sales and environmentally sound farming practices.

Crane will work the 2020 grape harvest as lead sparkling winemaker and then turn over the role to Zak Miller, who has worked with her for over a decade.