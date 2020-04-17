Subscribe

Sonoma County unemployment rate jumped to 3.6% in March

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 17, 2020, 9:49AM
Updated 44 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate shot up to 3.6% in March, which was a 27% increase from February and 16% increase from the same month in 2019, according to data released Friday morning by the state Employment Development Department.

The agency estimated that 9,300 people in the county were unemployed in March, up from 7,300 in February.

The preliminary estimate still isn’t reflective how brutal the local job loss has been under the COVID-19 as the survey was only conducted the week of March 8-14. Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order didn’t go into effect until March 18, spurring tastings rooms, retail stores and restaurants to furlough thousands of workers. Those job losses will be reflected in April’s release.

The last time the unemployment rate was this high in Sonoma County was July 2017 at 3.7%.

Check back later for more details.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine