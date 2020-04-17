Sonoma County unemployment rate jumped to 3.6% in March

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate shot up to 3.6% in March, which was a 27% increase from February and 16% increase from the same month in 2019, according to data released Friday morning by the state Employment Development Department.

The agency estimated that 9,300 people in the county were unemployed in March, up from 7,300 in February.

The preliminary estimate still isn’t reflective how brutal the local job loss has been under the COVID-19 as the survey was only conducted the week of March 8-14. Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order didn’t go into effect until March 18, spurring tastings rooms, retail stores and restaurants to furlough thousands of workers. Those job losses will be reflected in April’s release.

The last time the unemployment rate was this high in Sonoma County was July 2017 at 3.7%.

