Toad Hollow Vineyards of Healdsburg acquired

Third Leaf Wines of San Francisco has acquired Toad Hollow Vineyards of Healdsburg, which was founded by Todd and Frankie Williams in 1994.

The winery produces about 70,000 cases annually, featuring affordable premium wines sourced with fruit throughout Northern California, from Lodi to Monterey. It also imports two sparkling wines from the south of France. Its “Francine’s Selection” chardonnay from Mendocino County was a sales driver for the company with consumers appreciating a style of wine that was not aged in oak barrels.

“Our focus has always been a light-hearted approach to offering serious wines. Each wine expressing the regional terroir while exceedingly approachable,” Frankie Williams said in a statement. She assumed all executive duties at the winery in 2007 after the death of her husband Todd, brother of the late actor Robin Williams.

The deal will be completed in May. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The addition of Toad Hollow now solidifies our place in the U.S. wine market,” Alex Pagon, managing partner for Third Leaf, said in a statement. “Toad Hollow has an unprecedented history of making unique wines that have helped set stylistic changes. The unoaked chardonnay was one of the first of its kind in the U.S. and the dry rosé of pinot noir was produced long before the recent rosé craze.”

Coppola donates to coronavirus aid

Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Cloverdale has said it will donate at least $150,000 through the rest of the year to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in America.

The winery owned by the famed film director is working with the charity as millions of children are losing meals they would have had at school if those campuses remained open.

“Nothing is more important to me than our kids, as essentially they are our future,” Coppola said in a statement. “They need good nourishing food in order to learn, and they must learn or there’ll be no future.”

Sonoma wine groups to hold virtual Earth Day celebration

The Sonoma County Vintners and Sonoma County Winegrowers co-host a virtual panel discussion on sustainability via Zoom at 11 a.m. Wednesday as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Earth Day.

Local companies participating in the program include Silver Oak, Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards, and Bevill Vineyard Management.

Viewers can register for the free event by visiting https://bit.ly/2wS8TX0.

