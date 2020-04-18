Home gardeners in Sonoma County opting to grow produce during pandemic

With spring upon us, those stuck indoors are rushing to local nurseries to stock up on seedlings and supplies for home vegetable gardens.

“We’re selling more veggies and seeds in April than we’ve ever sold,” said Fred King, an owner of King’s Nursery in Santa Rosa.

It’s still a bit early in the season for planting, but that hasn’t stopped scores of home gardeners from buying soil, fertilizer and starter plants for tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, eggplant and peppers, among other garden staples. Some people are opting to grow their own vegetables not wanting to be caught flat-footed if grocers run short. And they don’t want to be entirely dependent on the disrupted food supply chain as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic could linger for months.

Mikela Kaluahine Nunley of Santa Rosa recently bought carrots, cucumbers, peppers and other veggies from one local seller on a Facebook gardening page, who left the plants outside the house for her to come pick up. Nunley has three children and said it’s the family’s first time planting a vegetable garden.

“With everything going on and the scarcity of food (at grocery stores), we wanted to have a bit more food security for our family,” she said. “And with all of this extra time, it’s therapeutic to work with our hands and be outside.”

Sonoma County nurseries generally buy plants from local growers, who are getting slammed by heavy demand. Some home gardeners have started filling in the gap, selling there own plant starts through social media.

“It’s hard for us to keep them in stock,” King said. “Getting local herbs and vegetables is difficult because the supply chain is hit so hard right now.”

Cathy Young, a grandmother and long-time home gardener in Santa Rosa, is taking advantage of the curbside pickup options being offered by many local nurseries.

“They’re really going out of there way to help us feel safe,” Young said.

Local nurseries, which are permitted to stay open under Sonoma County’s public health emergency stay-at-home order, have taken precautions including limiting the number of customers inside at one time and bolstering sanitation.

“We’ve changed the configuration of the store so it flows better and people can shop with six-foot social distance,” said Denise Baxter, an owner of Prickett’s Nursery, which has locations in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg.

She said that with many employees opting to stay home to protect their health, she decided to close the nursery on Mondays.

“We’ve been just inundated with customers,” Baxter said. “It’s been great, but it’s challenging being short staffed.”

Like Baxter, King said staying open is helping to inspire people during the shutdown.

“Almost everybody is really happy to come in,” he said. “They thank us every day: ‘I’m so glad you’re here. This changes my perspective to be here.’”