Employee at La Tortilla Factory tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Santa Rosa’s La Tortilla Factory, a national producer and distributor of a variety of tortillas, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, company officials said Monday.

The unidentified person worked on one of three production shifts, but did not have any contact with tortilla products, the officials said.

“That was not their position to handle finished tortilla products,” said Ana Carreño, director of human resources for the company that grew from a small local tacqueria opened in 1977 to a 75,000-square-foot plant capable of making more than 1 million tortillas daily.

The employee developed symptoms associated with COVID-19 then sought a test from a medical provider, Carreño said. The employee is not working and is “following the recommendations” of a health care provider, but company officials declined to say if the worker was at home or hospitalized, citing the person’s privacy.

Founded and still owned by the Tamayo family, the company is working with Sonoma County public health department investigators who notified the business April 17 about the employee’s infection.

In a letter sent the next day to employees, the company said that “some of our production team members may have had close contact (less than 6 feet) for prolonged period of time (more than 5 minutes) with this employee.”

The food-processing company has contacted these employees and given them “specific guidelines and safety precautions to take,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Press Democrat.

La Tortilla Factory CEO Jeff Ahlers said in an interview Monday the letter was sent to all of the company’s employees, even those not affected by the confirmed case of coronavirus. The company has 300 employees, said Jenny Tamayo, a member of the founding Tamayo family and the company’s people and community engagement manager.

“There’s an extreme amount of energy, focus and pride in the protocols we’ve established to stay on top of this,” Ahlers said.

Ahlers said the company, like many other local food manufacturers, enacted strict coronavirus policies and precautions to address the growing public health emergency. These steps included instituting social distancing rules, removing tables from the lunch room and doing more aggressive plant cleaning.

The entire factory received a “deep cleaning” over the weekend, as it does every weekend following a week of production, Ahlers said, noting the company’s cleaning standards go “beyond” federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ahlers said one big operational change the company has made to address the COVID-19 outbreak is producing fewer tortillas than usual. The company usually operates with three production shifts of people who are in close contact during shift changes. To avoid that contact, production is now stopped between shift changes.

“In order to create the social distancing, we stopped the line at the end of each shift, so that there’s no interaction between the two shifts,” he said.

