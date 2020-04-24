Virtual assistant Maggie ready to serve members of Santa Rosa credit union

One of the newest faces at Community First Credit Union is a real go-getter. In fact, she’s available 24 hours a day digitally to answer a wide range of questions the nearly 60,000 members of the Santa Rosa-based credit union might have — from a balance inquiry to help paying a bill.

Maggie is a homegrown talent who, according to the financial institution, is “progressive, enlightened, earthy, with a tech-geek side to her.” She is also a virtual-assistant bot designed to help Community First to appeal to younger customers who aren’t likely to visit one of its 11 regional branches, even after the pandemic. Instead, those customers may want to have a chat session with her since many are comfortable around her digital acquaintances Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

“People now want to interact conversationally. They don’t want to search a website,” said Todd Sheffield, chief executive of Community First.

Although the credit union is relatively small with assets of $556 million, it has been a pioneer for introducing digital products locally.

Community First, in fact, is believed to be the first community bank or credit union in the United States to have its own virtual assistant operated via artificial intelligence, Sheffield said.

“People do have a prejudice that the smaller institutions don’t have the technology that they need,” Sheffield said.

He noted sprawling Bank of America has led the way with its virtual assistant Erica, which surpassed more than 10 million users. But there have been few followers in the banking sector thus far.

Community First started testing Maggie late last year with its customers in an effort to work out any bugs and help tailor better answers to the myriad queries she received. “We monitor all the conversations so we can improve Maggie,” the CEO said.

Amid the local public health emergency stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak and the overall skittishness over entering retail spaces, Community First has been promoting Maggie more to customers. Branch visits have been down by 50% the last month, while unique users of Maggie have increased from 600 in January to 1,100 in March. The bot will be financially viable at about 4,000 unique users a month, Sheffield said.

“We are trying to expand our window of services without dramatically increasing our expenses,” he said.

The nonprofit member cooperative still operates a call center with locations in Lakeport and Fort Bragg available during regular operating hours.

So how does the digital assistant work? Maggie pops up on the bottom left of Community First’s website and can help navigate customers through many tasks, from locating nearby automated teller machines to transferring money between accounts. One popular question has been why a particular debit card transaction was denied.

“If it’s Sunday afternoon and our call center isn’t open, we can answer,” Sheffield said. Responses to the denial of such transactions can range from fraud or insufficient funds available.

The digital bot was named after Maggie Wattles, the first paid employee of the credit union and later its first president. A fact sheet provided by Community First calls her a 34-year-old teacher who lives somewhere along the Russian River and “has special affectations for early ‘70s Eagles, Doobie Brothers, and Rod Stewart’s ‘Maggie Mae.’”

Her avatar features shoulder-length brown hair, glasses and large earrings that display the letter “C” on the right side and “F” on the left side.

In addition, her wry sense of humor is evident when you ask Maggie some slightly irreverent questions.

Q: Are you a robot?

A: That’s kind of a personal question.

Q: Are you real?

A: That’s a subjective question. Is there something I can help you with?

And finally: Q: How old are you? A: respectable robot never tells her age.

