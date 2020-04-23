Sonoma County Barrel Auction switched to virtual event in mid-June due to pandemic

The auction had been slated for July 17 at the MacMurray Estate Vineyards in Healdsburg, after being rescheduled from May 1. The event is sponsored by the Sonoma County Vintners, the main local wine trade group.

“Over the years of producing this exceptional barrel auction we have had to miss some of our partners in the trade due to scheduling conflicts. While we would have loved to host all of our trade guests here in Sonoma County, we look forward to connecting with them from the comfort of their home,” Michael Haney, executive director for the Sonoma County Vintners, said Wednesday in a statement.

The event is a major fundraiser for the trade group, which represents 200 area wineries and wine-affiliated businesses. It attracts trade media who buy the lots, which they later resell to their customers. Half of the funds goes to the associations that represent the 18 different wine regions in Sonoma County. Last year, $645,000 was raised from retailers who made successful bids on the lots. The specific lots that will be auctioned will be announced next month.

This year’s online auction will be held from June 16 to 18. Bids can be placed over those two days.

The decision to switch to an online event follows news that Auction Napa Valley, the largest wine auction in the region, was canceled as result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the fate of another big annual summer event sponsored by Sonoma County Vintners, the Taste of Sonoma, will be made in the next few weeks, said Barbara Cox, a spokeswoman for the vintners’ trade group. Typically held on Labor Day weekend, Taste of Sonoma is a vast outdoor wine and food sampling extravaganza that attracts hundreds of people.

