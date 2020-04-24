Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 15

Sixty-nine single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 15, ranging in price from $240,000 to $3.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18707 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,400,000 on March 16. This 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 3,950 square feet modern farmhouse featured an easy open floor plan, pool and detached guesthouse with a full kitchen.

Cloverdale

36 W. Brookside Drive, $480,000

500 Josephine Drive, $548,000

1245 Wilson Road, $665,000

103 Saint Michael Court, $715,000

327 Pepperwood Drive, $740,000

Cotati

1345 Airport Road, $1,000,000

Guerneville

16321 Rio Nido Road, $379,000

14491 Old Cazadero Road, $423,000

14291 Laurel Road, $585,000

Jenner

22152 Koftinow Drive, $700,000

Kenwood

123 Shaw Ave., $400,000

Monte Rio

19576 Redwood Drive, $240,000

Occidental

18080 Coleman Valley Road, $785,000

1200 Tannery Creek Road, $900,000

Petaluma

39 Allegheny Court, $696,000

813 Saint Louis Court, $710,000

1783 Stone Creek Drive, $729,000

752 Riesling Road, $800,000

1101 Whippoorwill Court, $895,000

740 Keller Court, $1,087,273

4 Jerome Court, $1,310,000

13 Iverson Way, $1,480,000

Rohnert Park

7890 Santa Barbara Drive, $545,000

8491 Liman Way, $550,000

1502 Garfield Court, $555,000

129 Alma Ave., $568,500

7209 Ruby Court, $650,000

911 Edna Court, $652,000

1416 Mathias Place, $697,000

Santa Rosa

615 Metaxa Court, $400,000

1414 W. College Ave., $415,000

7463 Oak Leaf Drive, $450,000

1235 Hearn Ave., $460,000

442 Lucas Circle, $464,000

2005 Bedford St., $499,000

1289 Trombetta St., $515,000

3674 Sonoma Ave., $520,000

1915 Peterson Lane, $530,000

4117 Yeager Drive, $545,000

527 Mervyn Ave., $545,000

213 Belhaven Circle, $575,000

2315 Fairbanks Drive, $580,000

2060 Arista Lane, $585,000

3521 Monticello Court, $647,500

349 Twin Lakes Drive, $669,000

4791 Tarton Drive, $705,000

1912 Fountainview Circle, $800,000

7095 Oak Leaf Drive, $818,182

445 Crestridge Place, $1,000,000

3306 Jeremy Court, $1,000,000

5316 Stow Circle, $1,225,000

4224 Highway 12, $2,180,000

Sebastopol

7567 Elphick Road, $886,000

621 Swain Woods Terrace, $950,000

1004 Ragle Road, $1,155,000

Sonoma

18615 Middlefield Road, $410,000

18447 Fourth Ave., $490,000

430 Anza Drive, $560,000

186 Casabella Drive, $631,000

579 Bokman Place, $649,000

23220 Maffei Road, $760,000

135 Malet St., $1,235,000

18761 Canyon Road, $1,775,000

18707 Carriger Road, $3,400,000

Windsor

118 Nottingham Way, $710,000

8626 Sassafras St., $780,000

118 Leafy Glade Place, $870,000

1192 Woody Creek Lane, $1,065,000

9961 Herb Road, $1,500,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter