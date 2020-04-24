Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 15
Sixty-nine single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 15, ranging in price from $240,000 to $3.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18707 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,400,000 on March 16. This 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 3,950 square feet modern farmhouse featured an easy open floor plan, pool and detached guesthouse with a full kitchen.
Cloverdale
36 W. Brookside Drive, $480,000
500 Josephine Drive, $548,000
1245 Wilson Road, $665,000
103 Saint Michael Court, $715,000
327 Pepperwood Drive, $740,000
Cotati
1345 Airport Road, $1,000,000
Guerneville
16321 Rio Nido Road, $379,000
14491 Old Cazadero Road, $423,000
14291 Laurel Road, $585,000
Jenner
22152 Koftinow Drive, $700,000
Kenwood
123 Shaw Ave., $400,000
Monte Rio
19576 Redwood Drive, $240,000
Occidental
18080 Coleman Valley Road, $785,000
1200 Tannery Creek Road, $900,000
Petaluma
39 Allegheny Court, $696,000
813 Saint Louis Court, $710,000
1783 Stone Creek Drive, $729,000
752 Riesling Road, $800,000
1101 Whippoorwill Court, $895,000
740 Keller Court, $1,087,273
4 Jerome Court, $1,310,000
13 Iverson Way, $1,480,000
Rohnert Park
7890 Santa Barbara Drive, $545,000
8491 Liman Way, $550,000
1502 Garfield Court, $555,000
129 Alma Ave., $568,500
7209 Ruby Court, $650,000
911 Edna Court, $652,000
1416 Mathias Place, $697,000
Santa Rosa
615 Metaxa Court, $400,000
1414 W. College Ave., $415,000
7463 Oak Leaf Drive, $450,000
1235 Hearn Ave., $460,000
442 Lucas Circle, $464,000
2005 Bedford St., $499,000
1289 Trombetta St., $515,000
3674 Sonoma Ave., $520,000
1915 Peterson Lane, $530,000
4117 Yeager Drive, $545,000
527 Mervyn Ave., $545,000
213 Belhaven Circle, $575,000
2315 Fairbanks Drive, $580,000
2060 Arista Lane, $585,000
3521 Monticello Court, $647,500
349 Twin Lakes Drive, $669,000
4791 Tarton Drive, $705,000
1912 Fountainview Circle, $800,000
7095 Oak Leaf Drive, $818,182
445 Crestridge Place, $1,000,000
3306 Jeremy Court, $1,000,000
5316 Stow Circle, $1,225,000
4224 Highway 12, $2,180,000
Sebastopol
7567 Elphick Road, $886,000
621 Swain Woods Terrace, $950,000
1004 Ragle Road, $1,155,000
Sonoma
18615 Middlefield Road, $410,000
18447 Fourth Ave., $490,000
430 Anza Drive, $560,000
186 Casabella Drive, $631,000
579 Bokman Place, $649,000
23220 Maffei Road, $760,000
135 Malet St., $1,235,000
18761 Canyon Road, $1,775,000
18707 Carriger Road, $3,400,000
Windsor
118 Nottingham Way, $710,000
8626 Sassafras St., $780,000
118 Leafy Glade Place, $870,000
1192 Woody Creek Lane, $1,065,000
9961 Herb Road, $1,500,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter