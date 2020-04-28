Subscribe

High Times owner buys 13 California marijuana dispensaries

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 28, 2020, 8:39AM
Updated 36 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — The owner of High Times is going to start selling marijuana after championing its use in the pages of its magazine for nearly half a century.

Hightimes Holding Corp. said Tuesday is acquiring 13 dispensaries from Harvest Health and Recreation, one of the largest multi-state producers and sellers of cannabis in the U.S.

Hightimes said the cash and stock deal valued at $80 million makes Tempe, Arizona-based Harvest a “significant” shareholder in Hightimes, which is preparing to make an initial public offering of stock.

The sale, which includes dispensaries Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles, represents Hightimes’ first foray into the retail business. The company said it will revamp and rebrand the stores, which will be licensed for regional delivery.

The deal is expected to close by June 30.

The move is the latest by Hightimes to diversify in hopes of getting a slice of the burgeoning legal marijuana market. Nearly a dozen states now allow the use and sale of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Last month, Hightimes signed a letter of intent to acquire California-based cannabis producer Humboldt Heritage Inc.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine