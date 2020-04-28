Sonoma Pharmaceuticals plans to close in Petaluma and transfer work to its Mexican plant

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. will close its Petaluma headquarters and production plant this summer, as the company shifts the remainder of local manufacturing to its Mexican operation.

The publicly traded company, which was founded in 1999 and produces treatments for people with chronic skin conditions, has been evaluating its business operations since early 2019 to find a way to become profitable, according to an April 20 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said in the filing closing the Petaluma plant will result in “significant savings” and its work for customers in the United States could be done at its plant in Guadalajara, which serves international customers. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will move some of its corporate functions to an existing office in Woodstock, Georgia. As part of its manufacturing relocation and closure in Sonoma County, the company said John Dal Poggetto would leave as chief financial officer as of Friday with a separation payment of $50,000 after 17 years of service.

Chief Executive Officer Amy Trombly, a former corporate counsel who took over the top job in September after Frederick “Bubba” Sandford left, on Tuesday declined to comment on the pending local shutdown. Petaluma economic development officials said they had no knowledge of the plant closing or a tally of employees involved who will lose their jobs.

The company’s last annual report said it had 62 full-time employees and one part-time employee in the United States and the Netherlands, as of March 31, 2019. It also had 191 employees in Mexico that were contracted through an employment agency.

In a Feb. 19 quarterly SEC filing, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reported a net loss of $1.57 million for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019, an improvement from the $8.6 million loss for the same nine-month period in 2018.

The prognosis for 2020 is troublesome, however, and the company said in the February filing it “expects to continue incurring losses for the foreseeable future” and “cannot provide any assurances that it will be able to raise additional capital.”

The company’s stock closed at $5.20 per share on Tuesday on the Nasdaq market. It has been trading at $70 a share about three years ago.

