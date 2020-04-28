Quirk in coronavirus relief law gives full $600 a week even to workers facing only cut hours

WASHINGTON — California workers who see their hours cut as little as 10% due to the coronavirus outbreak are eligible to receive the entire $600-a-week federal subsidy offered in the $2 trillion federal rescue package, state officials and employment experts say.

That means in some cases, workers in California — and across the country — could end up temporarily receiving far more from the government for those lost hours than they would have earned by working them.

In practice, however, few companies and workers so far are taking advantage of the benefits, partly because of the unprecedented backlog of unemployment claims in California and other state unemployment offices, and partly because many business owners don’t yet fully understand the incentives created by the CARES Act to encourage businesses to reduce employees’ hours rather than lay them off.

“If employers knew about this option for their workers, there’s a lot of free money floating around, and it’s shocking that so few people take it up,” said Till von Wachter, a UCLA economics professor. “There are substantial financial gains and opportunities for workers in the current environment, and it’s just crazy that nobody’s taking it up.”

While it was widely known that the flat $600-a-week federal unemployment supplement would be temporarily paid to workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic, less understood — including by some lawmakers — was that it would also apply to any worker receiving pro-rated unemployment benefits because their hours had been reduced through a so-called work-sharing or short-time program.

Such programs have been available in about 26 states for years. In California, benefits previously paid in approved work-sharing plans were proportionate to the hours reduced. In other words, a worker whose hours were cut 50% would receive 50% of the unemployment benefits paid if they were laid off.

The federal bailout package for the first time dramatically expanded coverage and incentives for work-sharing programs, including the extra $600 a week, which is not adjusted to reflect the actual reduction in hours.

“As long as you are receiving at least $1 in unemployment insurance, you are eligible for the $600,” Employment Development Department spokesman Aubrey Henry said.

That came as a surprise to Sunil Kohli, 59, chief executive of Health Plus Inc. in Chino, whose company was recently approved for California’s work-sharing program. The firm, which manufactures dietary supplements, has cut the hours of 19 of its 28 employees by 20%. He assumed the federal subsidy would be prorated by the same amount.

“Wow, then they’ll come out ahead actually. Good for them,” Kohli said of his workers facing reduced hours.

Kohli said he jumped at the chance to keep employees on the payroll, calling them part of his family. He said sales at his company declined as health stores like GNC closed and governors across the country issued stay-at-home orders.

“I don’t want to let go of my people,” Kohli said. “It feels horrible.”

Kohli’s office manager Karen Chastain said some of their employees will make substantially more a week because of the flat $600 weekly federal payout.

“They are going to make way more money. There are some people here — probably several people — who don’t even make that much a week,” Chastain said. “It doesn’t seem to really be well thought out. It really doesn’t make much sense.”

In California, many workers getting their hours cut to four days a week from five could receive hundreds of extra dollars a week in work-sharing programs, according to an analysis by Von Wachter, who studies work-sharing.