Costco to require all customers wear face masks starting May 4

MICHAEL NOWELS
THE MERCURY NEWS
April 30, 2020, 11:47AM
Beginning next week, you won’t see many mouths or noses at Costco.

The bulk grocery chain has announced a change to its policy in the age of coronavirus: As of May 4, all shoppers over the age of 2 must wear face coverings. The only exceptions are for those who can’t wear a mask due to a medical condition.

Workers will be required to wear face coverings, as well.

Sonoma County already requires people to wear face coverings when they go into stores but Costco appears to be the first major national chain to announce such a requirement.

The company warned that face masks should not be viewed as a substitute for social distancing inside its stores.

The retailer is also going back to its normal hours of operation after temporarily decreasing hours to keep up with stocking demand in the coronavirus pandemic.

Costco was one of the first grocers to announce special hours for older shoppers and those with disabilities. Beginning Monday, that 60-and-over shopping window will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

Like many stores, Costco is limiting the number of people who can enter the store at a given time — and only two people may enter using a single membership card. Health care workers who are Costco members may skip the line and receive priority access into the company’s warehouses.

