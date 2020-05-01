Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 22
Fifty-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 22 ranging in price from $335,000 to $1.65 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 12413 Elliott Lane in Freestone which sold for $1,650,000 on March 23. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 4,287 square foot English Country-style estate featured a library, greenhouse, art studio, and expansive decks for entertaining.
Cloverdale
485 Josephine Drive, $545,000
Cotati
420 W. Railroad Ave., $550,000
293 Eagle Drive, $710,000
6087 Locust Ave., $1,020,000
Freestone
12413 Elliott Lane, $1,650,000
Geyserville
40 Geyser Ridge, $620,000
Jenner
10802 Hereford Drive, $494,000
Petaluma
89 Thompson Lane, $335,000
865 Maria Drive, $620,000
710 Judith Court, $634,000
1288 Beechwood Drive, $650,000
1813 Hanford St., $730,000
950 Stadler Lane, $835,000
735 Mountain View Ave., $875,000
Rohnert Park
512 Baron Drive, $485,000
7784 Burton Ave., $545,000
7864 Adrian Drive, $625,000
Santa Rosa
1035 Stanislaus Way, $450,000
948 Estes Drive, $525,000
645 Mervyn Ave., $540,000
162 Mountain Vista Cirle, $540,000
2076 Arista Lane, $545,000
6556 Pine Valley Drive, $585,000
127 Mountain Vista Circle, $590,000
501 Heavy Court, $590,000
442 Mallard Drive, $600,000
2516 Horseshoe Drive, $630,000
3717 Espresso Court, $633,500
1825 Sherwood Court, $635,000
2146 Francisco Ave., $639,000
2723 Claremont Drive, $640,000
268 Jacqueline Drive, $650,000
6431 Bridgewood Drive, $658,000
3998 Walker Ave., $699,000
601 Terra Linda Court, $738,000
1938 E. Foothill Drive, $950,000
3828 Sedgemoore Drive, $1,010,000
2605 Knob Hill Drive, $1,068,500
1690 Kerry Lane, $1,090,909
436 Oak Point Court, $1,100,000
1744 Austin Way, $1,185,000
Sebastopol
5285 Gilchrist Road, $750,000
10939 Cherry Ridge Road, $940,000
3578 Highland Road, $1,440,000
Sonoma
18022 Brooks Ave., $435,000
17549 Highland Blvd., $540,000
163 Fetters Ave., $742,500
16627 Meadow Oak Drive, $785,000
432 E. Napa St., $820,000
The Sea Ranch
297 Cormorant Close, $737,500
Windsor
278 Samantha Way, $601,000
105 Elsbree Circle, $633,000
7912 Ferrari Way, $700,000
1167 Rochioli Drive, $799,000
207 Chris St., $800,000
544 Pistachio Place, $860,000
