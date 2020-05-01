Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 22

Fifty-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 22 ranging in price from $335,000 to $1.65 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 12413 Elliott Lane in Freestone which sold for $1,650,000 on March 23. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 4,287 square foot English Country-style estate featured a library, greenhouse, art studio, and expansive decks for entertaining.

Cloverdale

485 Josephine Drive, $545,000

Cotati

420 W. Railroad Ave., $550,000

293 Eagle Drive, $710,000

6087 Locust Ave., $1,020,000

Freestone

12413 Elliott Lane, $1,650,000

Geyserville

40 Geyser Ridge, $620,000

Jenner

10802 Hereford Drive, $494,000

Petaluma

89 Thompson Lane, $335,000

865 Maria Drive, $620,000

710 Judith Court, $634,000

1288 Beechwood Drive, $650,000

1813 Hanford St., $730,000

950 Stadler Lane, $835,000

735 Mountain View Ave., $875,000

Rohnert Park

512 Baron Drive, $485,000

7784 Burton Ave., $545,000

7864 Adrian Drive, $625,000

Santa Rosa

1035 Stanislaus Way, $450,000

948 Estes Drive, $525,000

645 Mervyn Ave., $540,000

162 Mountain Vista Cirle, $540,000

2076 Arista Lane, $545,000

6556 Pine Valley Drive, $585,000

127 Mountain Vista Circle, $590,000

501 Heavy Court, $590,000

442 Mallard Drive, $600,000

2516 Horseshoe Drive, $630,000

3717 Espresso Court, $633,500

1825 Sherwood Court, $635,000

2146 Francisco Ave., $639,000

2723 Claremont Drive, $640,000

268 Jacqueline Drive, $650,000

6431 Bridgewood Drive, $658,000

3998 Walker Ave., $699,000

601 Terra Linda Court, $738,000

1938 E. Foothill Drive, $950,000

3828 Sedgemoore Drive, $1,010,000

2605 Knob Hill Drive, $1,068,500

1690 Kerry Lane, $1,090,909

436 Oak Point Court, $1,100,000

1744 Austin Way, $1,185,000

Sebastopol

5285 Gilchrist Road, $750,000

10939 Cherry Ridge Road, $940,000

3578 Highland Road, $1,440,000

Sonoma

18022 Brooks Ave., $435,000

17549 Highland Blvd., $540,000

163 Fetters Ave., $742,500

16627 Meadow Oak Drive, $785,000

432 E. Napa St., $820,000

The Sea Ranch

297 Cormorant Close, $737,500

Windsor

278 Samantha Way, $601,000

105 Elsbree Circle, $633,000

7912 Ferrari Way, $700,000

1167 Rochioli Drive, $799,000

207 Chris St., $800,000

544 Pistachio Place, $860,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter