U.S. airline passengers will soon be required to don a new accessory: face masks.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines will start requiring face masks this month, establishing a new standard as the industry fights to win back customers during a pandemic. The larger carriers are following JetBlue Airways Corp., which said April 27 that travelers would have to cover their nose and mouth throughout trips starting May 4.

The new rules are meant to soothe customer concerns that aircraft cabins foster the spread of COVID-19, with some of the airlines citing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in implementing the change. The coverings could help prevent anyone who may be unknowingly infected from spreading the new coronavirus in a confined space such as the inside of a plane.

"We're in a new era of air travel and are continually updating our safety standards," Max Tidwell, vice president of safety at Alaska Air Group Inc., said in a statement Friday. "For now, this includes wearing masks, which is another layer of protection that can reduce the spread of the virus."

Delta and United will join JetBlue in mandating face coverings for passengers starting May 4. Frontier Airlines, a discounter, said it would begin requiring masks soon May 8. The rule for customers of American and Alaska kicks in May 11.

Southwest Airlines remains the outlier among the largest carriers. It said it will provide masks to those who want them, but hasn't made them mandatory. The other airlines will give masks for passengers who lack them. Small children are exempt.

The union representing flight attendants from 20 airlines welcomed the new policy, and urged its expansion.

The Association of Flight Attendants wants the federal government to mandate "masks for crew, front line employees and all passengers," said Sara Nelson, president of the group.

The airlines generally require some employees to wear face masks, or will do so soon. Carriers have also adopted extensive new cleaning regimens for both airport areas like ticket counters and gates and in aircraft cabins. Some are using high-tech methods like electrostatic sprayers onboard during overnight stops.

Masks will be compulsory just on board American and United flights, while Delta, JetBlue and Alaska are requiring them in the airport as well as during flights.

American will begin providing masks and hand sanitizing wipes or gel to some passengers on Friday, expanding to all flights as it's able. Coverings made at home from cloth or other household items can be used, said the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier.