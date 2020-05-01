Subscribe

Whole Foods giving out free disposable masks to all shoppers

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2020, 1:17PM
Whole Foods Market will begin giving shoppers free disposable face masks within the next week to prevent the spread of coronavirus while shopping, according to a blog recently published by its parent company Amazon.

The grocery chain is requiring customers nationwide to cover their faces before entering the store.

Sonoma County already requires its residents to wear face coverings inside buildings.

"To help protect the safety and health of our Team Members and communities, we will be requesting customers wear masks in Whole Foods Market stores," the blog read. "Within the next week, we will be offering free, disposable masks to all Whole Foods Market customers nationwide when they arrive at the store to shop."

Whole Foods employees also have been given disposable masks, according to the blog.

In Sonoma County, the grocery chain has locations in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sebastopol and Sonoma.

Costco also announced this week that it will require all shoppers to wear face coverings. The warehouse club's rule takes effect May 4, and only children under the age of 2 and people with medical conditions are exempt.

