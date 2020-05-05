Subscribe

Carnival to restart cruises from Florida and Texas in August

MARY FORGIONE
LOS ANGELES TIMES
May 5, 2020, 2:39PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Carnival Cruises plans to restart cruises from Galveston, Texas; and Miami and Orlando in Florida, on Aug. 1, an announcement released Monday said. All other sailings in North America will be suspended through Aug. 31.

The company said it's taking a "measured approach" to resume sailing by starting with ports where most passengers arrive by car rather than by air. The cruise line also promised new health safety protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight of Carnival's ships plan to return to the sea in August: Dream, Freedom, Vista, Horizon, Magic, Sensation, Breeze and Elation. The first sailings will visit the eastern and western Caribbean as well as the Bahamas. Four-day cruises from Miami to Key West, Fla., and Cozumel, Mexico, start at $139 per person on Aug. 6 and 20. Four-day cruises from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas and Princess Cays starts at $149 per person on Aug. 13 and 27.

It's a first planned step for cruises that have been suspended since mid-March. Cruise ships are under orders from the CDC not to sail to or from U.S. ports after several cruise ships reported outbreaks of the disease on board.

Carnival originally canceled cruises through June 30. Now the company canceled all other North American and Australia cruises through Aug. 31. In addition, cruises to Alaska are dropped as well as two longer itineraries: Vancouver to Honolulu that was set to sail Sept. 25, and Honolulu to Brisbane, Australia, which was supposed to depart Oct. 6.

Passengers will be offered a future cruise credit with extra perks or a refund.

Most other cruise lines have canceled operations through June 30 and are offering value-added future credits or refunds to passengers.

