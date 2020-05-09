Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village offers example of choppy waters for retail property owners

For 70 years, Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa has weathered many U.S. retail sector trends, from the population flight to the suburbs, to the era of big box stores and the advent of e-commerce.

But the coronavirus pandemic that ushered in the mid-March temporary closure of most county businesses presents an unprecedented challenge for the 300,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center central to the lives of many Santa Rosans. Many shop at the variety of boutique stores, eat at the local restaurants and attend the summer concert series.

Many of the 70 stores have been temporarily shuttered. A few merchants partly reopened Friday taking advantage of county health officials green light for certain retailers to conduct sales curbside and by delivery. Other tenants like Cattlemens steakhouse and Acre Coffee have been offering carryout food and a caffeine fix.

However, there already have been virus-related casualties like Buddies Fun Clothes For Her and Cleaners 2000 laundry service.

Montgomery Village owners David and Melissa Codding are now trying to do everything in their power to prevent any more stores from departing. The retail center’s actions to keep tenants from collapsing offers a microcosm of the stiff challenge facing commercial property owners across Sonoma County. The Coddings and other retail landlords are forced to consider and offer rent decreases and deferrals, in an effort to buy time — and hope — that county health officials soon will allow retailers to again welcome shoppers into stores. There’s no definitive date for that to occur here or statewide.

“Our tenants are like a family. We treat them like family. We want to help them as much as possible to succeed. When they do well, we do well,” Melissa Codding said.

Regaining something resembling success will be a tall order for most of the retail sector that was in the midst of an ongoing loss of in-store sales before COVID-19 gripped the United States. The growing online shopping trend that has ramped up the last few years is compounded in the Bay Area with the high cost of living, which has particularly hurt retail employees, who typically earn lower salaries.

The research firm Coresight predicted 15,000 stores could close in America this year, which would surpass the 9,548 closings in 2019. On Thursday, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the path of J. Crew and Pier 1. In recent years, Sears, a longtime national retail stalwart fell on hard times and finally closed its landmark Santa Rosa Plaza store.

Upon reopening after the coronavirus coma, retailers will face new social distancing and other public health protocols that will require more employee training and the uncertainty of how quickly consumers will return. The historic spike in job losses is expected to translate into less spending, and therefore declining revenue for most retailers.

“A lot of retailers, they were trouble before this happened. This is going to kill some retailers,” said Thomas Laugero, a partner at Keegan and Coppin, which has been in commercial real estate sales and leasing here for decades and has retail customers at the Santa Rosa Marketplace.

For example, a big question before the pandemic had been the fate of two Macy’s department stores in Santa Rosa after the parent company announced in February it would be closing 125 stores nationwide over the next three years. Laugero wondered whether it would be feasible to have the Santa Rosa Plaza and Coddingtown Mall stores both remain open two miles apart.