Luther Burbank Savings in Santa Rosa reports 37% decrease in first-quarter net income

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 6, 2020, 5:13PM
Luther Burbank Savings reported quarterly net income of $7.6 million for the three months ending on March 31, a 37% decrease compared with net income of $12 million for the same period last year.

Simone Lagomarsino, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa bank, said in a statement quarterly results were hurt by “economic and market conditions” during the ongoing pandemic. However, she said the bank has a sound loan portfolio, strong liquidity and adequate capital.

The earnings statement released Monday noted total loan value at the end of the quarter was $6.2 billion, a decrease of $12.7 million from December 31, 2019. The bank’s loan portfolio primarily consists of multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans, which represent roughly 69% of the total, and single-family home loans, which make up 31%. The portfolio is secured with real estate collateral, with 96% the housing loan balances having a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59%.

Bill Swindell

