Subscribe

Pandemic makes winery buyers skittish about buying grapes during upcoming harvest

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 6, 2020, 6:33PM
Updated 29 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The disruption triggered by the coronavirus epidemic adds uncertainty to a domestic wine sector already grappling with an oversupply of grapes and bulk wine, making regional wineries even more skittish to commit to buying fruit during this year’s wine grape harvest, a top industry analyst said on Wednesday.

Steve Fredericks, president and partner at Turrentine Brokerage in Novato, said this market condition began with the large 2018 grape crop and still challenged vintners as the COVID-19 outbreak struck in March.

“We have seen demand become softer and changing,” Fredericks said during the Vineyard Economics Symposium, held as a webinar this year because of the pandemic.

In response to the coronavirus, supermarket wine sales have increased since people are mainly staying home. Nielsen reported on Tuesday overall retail wine sales increased 30% during the week ending April 25 compared with a year ago, and was up 0.5% from the previous week.

The larger wine companies focused on retail sales at the lower-priced wines are “certainly benefiting” from this, Frederick said, noting those wineries are mainly in the Central Valley.

The industry, however, is reeling from closures of restaurants and wine tasting rooms, where many North Coast wineries generate a good portion of their sales directly from consumers.

“The companies at the higher end, the companies that are focused on restaurants and having people come through their tasting room are having a much harder time,” the wine sector analyst said.

With these dynamics, winery buyers who are not under contracts with grape growers are waiting on the sidelines ahead of the 2020 harvest that starts at the end of the summer instead of making deals that typically occur in the winter. The 2019 North Coast crop decreased to $1.7 billion, down 15% from 2018’s record harvest.

“Your folks up there (in the North Coast) are playing it very cautiously. They are not going to take chances on anything that isn’t going to turn into a dollar for them,” said Jeff Bitter, president of the Allied Grape Growers of California, a grower-owned marketing group that represents about 150 farmers in the area. Also, there has been some renegotiations and discussion of alternative payment terms for winemakers under contracts with growers for their fruit.

“They are going to push it back as far as they can,” Bitter said of winery buyers. “They are not going to rush to make a decision.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine