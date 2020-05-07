Subscribe

Clorox CEO says stores won't be fully stocked with disinfecting wipes until summer

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 7, 2020, 2:54PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Having trouble finding Clorox wipes at the store? It may be a few months before stores are fully stocked with the popular disinfecting wipes, according to an interview the company's CEO had with Yahoo Finance.

The Oakand-based household product manufacturer increased production of the wipes, one of the many disinfectants on the Environmental Protection Agency's list of cleaners that kill the coronavirus, by 40 percent last quarter, according to Chairman and CEO Benno Dorer said.

"We think that there’s going to be substantial improvement this summer [in availability]," he told Yahoo Finance. "It’s going to be touch and go until then, unfortunately. But help is on the way, and I think things should ease up in the next few months.”

Dorer also said he's working with law enforcement agencies to monitor price gouging.

"There was an issue early on [with price gouging], but it's gotten a lot better," he told Yahoo Finance. "I see very little now — I check every single day and I don't find anything right now.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine