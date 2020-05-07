Clorox CEO says stores won't be fully stocked with disinfecting wipes until summer

Having trouble finding Clorox wipes at the store? It may be a few months before stores are fully stocked with the popular disinfecting wipes, according to an interview the company's CEO had with Yahoo Finance.

The Oakand-based household product manufacturer increased production of the wipes, one of the many disinfectants on the Environmental Protection Agency's list of cleaners that kill the coronavirus, by 40 percent last quarter, according to Chairman and CEO Benno Dorer said.

"We think that there’s going to be substantial improvement this summer [in availability]," he told Yahoo Finance. "It’s going to be touch and go until then, unfortunately. But help is on the way, and I think things should ease up in the next few months.”

Dorer also said he's working with law enforcement agencies to monitor price gouging.

"There was an issue early on [with price gouging], but it's gotten a lot better," he told Yahoo Finance. "I see very little now — I check every single day and I don't find anything right now.”