Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 29
Sixty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 29 ranging in price from $50,000 to $2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 14205 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen which sold for $2,139,500 on April 3. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,906 square foot home featured a pool house, game room, 3-stall barn, workshop, pool, spa and a 25 foot rock waterfall.
Bodega Bay
4820 N. Highway 1, $765,000
1755 N. Highway 1, $775,000
Cloverdale
201 Ioli Ranch Circle, $425,000
Glen Ellen
14205 Arnold Drive, $2,139,500
Healdsburg
2052 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $233,000
1880 Chiquita Road, $590,000
275 Monte Vista Ave., $855,000
290 Appaloosa Trail, $940,000
705 Chiquita Road, $1,381,073
Penngrove
9937 Oak St, $725,000
Petaluma
3351 S. Petaluma Blvd., $50,000
1488 Sunrise Parkway, $200,000
333 Cortez Drive, $560,000
1009 Saint Francis Drive, $630,000
301 S. Ely Blvd., $730,000
1743 Chinar Drive, $740,000
204 Prince Albert Court, $740,000
1885 Linnet Lane, $800,000
519 Hawk Drive, $835,000
527 Hawk Drive, $920,000
449 Hawk Drive, $935,000
500 Kentucky St, $950,000
5463 Hillsborough Drive, $1,150,000
Rohnert Park
458 Floral Way, $467,000
7575 Bobbie Way, $550,000
4513 Heath Circle, $625,000
Santa Rosa
3860 Crestview Drive, $125,000
1362 Kawana Terrace, $335,000
550 McFall Court, $420,000
1341 Woodhaven Drive, $505,000
107 Sebastopol Ave., $520,000
1103 Saint Helena Ave., $570,000
105 Olive St, $570,000
6619 Stone Bridge Road, $589,000
3636 Hoen Ave., $590,000
1940 San Miguel Ave., $590,000
2707 Arbor Grove Lane, $595,000
2905 W. Creek Lane, $609,000
5401 Dupont Drive, $610,000
2251 Dancing Penny Way, $630,000
1924 Camino Del Prado, $644,000
7707 Pythian Court, $665,000
7 San Luis Place, $718,000
5563 Yerba Buena Road, $775,000
3205 Franz Valley Road, $900,000
5750 Marsh Hawk Drive, $915,000
5275 Sebastopol Road, $975,000
5779 Marsh Hawk Drive, $1,205,000
Sebastopol
4090 Acreage Lane, $680,000
6650 Orchard Station Road, $725,000
1075 Montgomery Road, $737,000
1259 Christopher Court, $777,000
9304 Ferguson Court, $834,500
8687 Graton Road, $880,000
Sonoma
835 Boyes Blvd., $620,000
1080 Solano Ave., $685,000
970 Glenwood Drive, $700,000
649 W. First St. 11, $775,000
582 White Briar Drive, $785,000
600 Barcelona Drive, $840,000
865 Virginia Court, $1,050,000
Windsor
858 Glen Miller Drive, $524,000
731 Tommy Dorsey Court, $560,000
439 Shannon Way, $624,000
801 Milsom Place, $625,000
1845 Reiman Lane, $875,000
9596 Vancouver Lane, $900,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter