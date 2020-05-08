Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 29

Sixty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 29 ranging in price from $50,000 to $2 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 14205 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen which sold for $2,139,500 on April 3. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,906 square foot home featured a pool house, game room, 3-stall barn, workshop, pool, spa and a 25 foot rock waterfall.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

4820 N. Highway 1, $765,000

1755 N. Highway 1, $775,000

Cloverdale

201 Ioli Ranch Circle, $425,000

Glen Ellen

14205 Arnold Drive, $2,139,500

Healdsburg

2052 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $233,000

1880 Chiquita Road, $590,000

275 Monte Vista Ave., $855,000

290 Appaloosa Trail, $940,000

705 Chiquita Road, $1,381,073

Penngrove

9937 Oak St, $725,000

Petaluma

3351 S. Petaluma Blvd., $50,000

1488 Sunrise Parkway, $200,000

333 Cortez Drive, $560,000

1009 Saint Francis Drive, $630,000

301 S. Ely Blvd., $730,000

1743 Chinar Drive, $740,000

204 Prince Albert Court, $740,000

1885 Linnet Lane, $800,000

519 Hawk Drive, $835,000

527 Hawk Drive, $920,000

449 Hawk Drive, $935,000

500 Kentucky St, $950,000

5463 Hillsborough Drive, $1,150,000

Rohnert Park

458 Floral Way, $467,000

7575 Bobbie Way, $550,000

4513 Heath Circle, $625,000

Santa Rosa

3860 Crestview Drive, $125,000

1362 Kawana Terrace, $335,000

550 McFall Court, $420,000

1341 Woodhaven Drive, $505,000

107 Sebastopol Ave., $520,000

1103 Saint Helena Ave., $570,000

105 Olive St, $570,000

6619 Stone Bridge Road, $589,000

3636 Hoen Ave., $590,000

1940 San Miguel Ave., $590,000

2707 Arbor Grove Lane, $595,000

2905 W. Creek Lane, $609,000

5401 Dupont Drive, $610,000

2251 Dancing Penny Way, $630,000

1924 Camino Del Prado, $644,000

7707 Pythian Court, $665,000

7 San Luis Place, $718,000

5563 Yerba Buena Road, $775,000

3205 Franz Valley Road, $900,000

5750 Marsh Hawk Drive, $915,000

5275 Sebastopol Road, $975,000

5779 Marsh Hawk Drive, $1,205,000

Sebastopol

4090 Acreage Lane, $680,000

6650 Orchard Station Road, $725,000

1075 Montgomery Road, $737,000

1259 Christopher Court, $777,000

9304 Ferguson Court, $834,500

8687 Graton Road, $880,000

Sonoma

835 Boyes Blvd., $620,000

1080 Solano Ave., $685,000

970 Glenwood Drive, $700,000

649 W. First St. 11, $775,000

582 White Briar Drive, $785,000

600 Barcelona Drive, $840,000

865 Virginia Court, $1,050,000

Windsor

858 Glen Miller Drive, $524,000

731 Tommy Dorsey Court, $560,000

439 Shannon Way, $624,000

801 Milsom Place, $625,000

1845 Reiman Lane, $875,000

9596 Vancouver Lane, $900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter