Sonoma County economist projects grim local April unemployment level

If the national jobless rate provides a painful indication of the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, close to 30,000 more Sonoma County residents may have joined the swelling unemployment ranks in April.

That’s the forecast from Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler who pays close attention to the county’s labor market.

His projection mirrors U.S. job losses reported Friday for last month, when the unemployment rate hit 14.7% — the highest the nation has seen since 1948. That represented a loss of about 20.5 million jobs, an all-time monthly record.

Eyler expects the April jobless rate for California to be even higher than the national mark, and Sonoma County’s rate to register somewhere in the “high teens.” That would be a big leap from the county’s 3.6% level in March, and underscore the economic wreckage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Using an unemployment rate of about 15%, assuming the local labor force remains similar to what it was in March, Eyler calculated nearly 39,000 county residents were without work in April. At the end of March, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, meaning about 9,300 people here had lost their jobs. The state Employment Development Department is slated to release state and county unemployment figures for April on May 22.

Eyler said the service and hospitality industries in Sonoma County, as well as a few manufacturing areas, are likely to be most severely stung overall by job losses due to the ongoing county public health emergency stay-home order. That unprecedented directive effective on March 18 and issued by the county’s Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase caused the closures of most area businesses, including countless retailers, all restaurants for in-person dining and the 300 wine tastings rooms countywide.

A snapshot of the scope of the county’s job losses can be found on the state employment department’s list of companies that have reported notifications of mass layoffs. Under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as the WARN Act, employers are required to give workers and local government officials at least a 60-day notice before a significant layoff, plant closure or a major relocation.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17 suspended the reporting requirement for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 emergency, thereby allowing them to close rapidly, furlough workers to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus. As a result, the recent list is an incomplete record of mass layoffs in the county.

In some cases, employers that let workers go in the past couple of months actually began this week and last bringing them back to work as the county and state slowly started reopening business sectors.

Boyd Stockham, owner of Stockham Construction, a big metal stud and drywall taping company based in Cotati, notified the state on March 31 he had temporarily laid off 394 employees. Stockham said he normally has about 550 construction workers in the field.

This week, following a loosening of some restrictions for construction firms, Stockham said he was able to get another 150 construction workers back on the job, bringing his construction workers to 275. Last week he only had 125 laborers working.

Stockham, who does building for major technology companies in San Francisco, said those projects are a little slower getting restarted. He said that by the week of May 18, he should have most of his workers back on the job.

The situation is not as positive for Safari West, which continues to be closed and recently was forced to furlough about 110 employees, or two-thirds of the popular wildlife preserve’s employees, said Keo Hornbostel, Safari West’s executive director.

Hornbostel, who is on the Sonoma County Tourism board of directors, agreed the hospitality industry is likely one of the hardest hit industries in the county with job cuts. He anxious to reopen Safari West, and also to see activity again at many of the other popular destinations in Sonoma County.

He understands businesses will have to modify and adopt myriad COVID-19 public safety protocols.

“If that means we have to do business a different way, we do it a different way as long as we’re doing business,” Hornbostel said.