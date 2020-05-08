10 takeaways from the worst jobs report in US history

Brutal. Horrific. Tragic.

Choose your description. The April jobs report showed, in harrowing detail, just how terribly the coronavirus outbreak has pummeled the U.S. economy. Most obviously, there's the 14.7% unemployment rate, the highest since the Great Depression. And the shedding of more than 20 million jobs, by far the worst one-month loss ever.

But Friday's jobs report from the government contains 42 pages about just how far the job market has tumbled, along with hints of what to watch for — eventually — in a possible recovery.

Here are 10 major takeaways from the April jobs report:

EVEN WORSE THAN IT LOOKS. REALLY.

The unemployment rate is catastrophically bad. Based on backdated estimates, the rate hasn't been higher since 1939. But the scary thing is that the April figure actually downplayed how bleak things are.

Heidi Shierholz, the former chief economist for the Labor Department, noted on that 6.4 million people who were out of work in April didn't look for a job and so weren't even counted as unemployed. Include them and the unemployment rate jumps to roughly 19%, she tweeted.

An additional 7.5 million workers appear to have been mistakenly classified as “employed, not at work” when they were actually jobless last month and should have been counted as unemployed, said Shierholz, who now works at the liberal Economic Policy Institute. Add them into the mix and the unemployment rate screeches up to 23.6% — not far below the all-time unemployment peak of roughly 25% from 1933.

WORKERS STILL HOPEFUL

Of the roughly 20.6 million people who lost jobs in April, roughly three-fourths described their unemployment, perhaps optimistically, as “temporary.” This means that more than 18 million Americans expect to return to their workplaces soon. Even if they all regained their jobs quickly — something almost no one expects — the unemployment rate would likely dip below 10% but still remain high.

Most economic forecasts expect any rebound to be much slower than the coronavirus-induced collapse, which arrived suddenly and violently. Temporary layoffs could quickly become permanent. Major stores such as Neiman Marcus and J.Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection. Restaurants deprived of revenues are starting to announce permanent closures. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the unemployment rate will be 11.7% in the final three months of this year, an indication that many jobs will not return by then.

EPOP? WHAT'S THAT?

Before the viral outbreak, about 60% of all U.S. adults — everyone from students to working-age people to retirees — were employed. This figure is known as the “employment-to-population ratio,” or EPOP.

The EPOP sank in April to 51.3%, its lowest level on record. For African-Americans and people with only high school diplomas, it dropped below 50%. This figure might be more instructive in some ways than the unemployment rate, which reflects whether people who are out of a job are looking for a new one.

The EPOP, by contrast, simply measures the proportion of adults who are working. And with it now showing that barely half of American's adults is employed, the economy will struggle to improve unless the ratio rises.

BLEAK TIMES FOR IMMIGRANTS

Perhaps no group has suffered as dramatic a reversal of fortune as foreign-born workers. Their unemployment rate was 2.7% a year ago, even lower than the rate for native-born Americans. But it jumped to 16.5% in April as 5.7 million immigrants lost jobs compared with a year ago.