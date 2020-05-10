Gloria Ferrer appoints general manager

Subscribe

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2020, 12:01AM

Gloria Ferrer appoints first general manager

Gloria Ferrer has appointed Mayacamas Olds as general manager for the Sonoma winery, noted for its sparkling wines.

Olds will oversee operations, hospitality, marketing, winemaking and viticulture. She has a master’s degree in corporate sustainability management and will be spearheading Gloria Ferrer’s efforts in that area. Previously, she worked at Napa Valley’s Newton Vineyards and Diageo Chateau & Estate Wines.

“I’m honored to continue the legacy of Gloria Ferrer, a brand with such an important history to the valley, and excited for the opportunity to integrate sustainability from the ground up,” Olds said in a statement. “I’m privileged to take on a role that combines my true passions, and to be working as part of such an incredible team.”

The company, which underwent an ownership change in 2018, last year declined to renew its grape contract with third-party growers and will now focus on its own vineyards.

Crimson Wine Group reports quarterly earnings

Crimson Wine Group of Napa on Friday reported that it had a $1 million net loss for the quarter that ended in March compared to the $705,000 loss from the same period in 2019.

The company, which owns Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa and Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg, noted in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it “has experienced both reductions and increases in consumer demand in various channels due to the coronavirus disease.” Its net sales were $14.5 million for the quarter, a 4.5% decrease from the same quarter in 2019.

Crimson last month received a $3.8 million Paycheck Protection Program loan through American AgCredit. It noted in a SEC filing that it intends to comply with rules under the program so that the entire loan amount may be forgiven.

New winemaker at Acumen

Acumen Napa Valley has named Phillip Titus as its new winemaker.

With more than 30 years of experience, Titus will continue to serve as the winemaker for his family’s Titus Vineyards, and at Chappellet Vineyards, where he has received plaudits for his wines.

Acumen was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Eric Yuan and sources from 116 acres of estate vineyards on Atlas Peak.

“As a winemaker, and a wine lover, my fascination with Atlas Peak has only grown over the years. Those of us who know the mountain vineyards of Napa Valley intimately, know what an extraordinary terroir it offers for growing Bordeaux-varietals. What Acumen has already achieved on Atlas Peak is remarkable,” Titus said in a statement.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.

