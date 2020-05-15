Lots unveiled for Sonoma County Barrel Auction virtual sale

Barrel auction lots ready for June virtual sale

Sonoma County Barrel Auction has released the 74 lots trade customers will be able to bid on for next month’s virtual event.

This year’s online auction will be held June 16 to 18 after Sonoma County Vintners was forced to cancel the live auction as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Bids can be placed over those two days.

The lots include some top finishers from previous years, including highly regarded pinot noir wineries. For example, Kosta Browne Winery will offer their Silver & Iron pinot noir. It will be a tribute to the Silver Eagle and Treehouse vineyards and their iron-rich soils from in the Russian River Valley. Williams Seylem has created its Burt Williams: Virtuoso pinot noir in a commemorative bottling named after its late founder who died in December. CHEV, a new brand from winemaker Michael Browne, will feature its More than a Feeling pinot noir lot to showcase his new brand.

To review the complete auction catalog, visit: www.socobarrelauction.com/wines.

Landmark Vineyards makes donations

Landmark Vineyards of Kenwood has donated $35,000 to two local nonprofit organizations focused on providing relief to those suffering economic and health effects of the coronavirus.

Redwood Empire Food Bank will receive $20,000 to continue feeding those most in need throughout Sonoma County. La Luz, a group that supports the Latino and undocumented communities, will get $15,000 to support distribution of personal protective gear to health care workers and also to provide help to small businesses.

Compiled by Staff Writer Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.