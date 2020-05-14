Subscribe

Pliny the Younger brings in record $5.1 million economic impact to Sonoma County

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 14, 2020, 12:07PM
May 14, 2020

If you bottle it, they will come.

That certainly was the case as visitors pumped $5.1 million into the local economy over the two-week February release of Pliny the Younger at the two Russian River Brewing Co. locations, according to a survey by the county Economic Development Board.

Spending rose by $900,000 this year, when beer fans had added incentive to visit Sonoma County as the brewery bottled Pliny the Younger for the first time. Customers were allowed to purchase two bottles for $10 each per visit.

The survey found that 23,525 customers visited either the Windsor or downtown Santa Rosa location during the release. The average group was comprised of 2.7 people who spent $194 per visit.

The report also found that visitors — some of whom waited in lines as ling as 10 hours — came from 47 states and the District of Columbia and 14 countries.

Check back later for more details.

