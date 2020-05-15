Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 5
Fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 5 ranging in price from $202,000 to $1.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 4864 Blank Road in Sebastopol which sold for $1,950,000 on April 7. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,847 square foot contemporary farmhouse sat on a four acre lot and featured a gourmet kitchen, art studio, workshop, gym and five stall barn.
Cloverdale
483 S. Foothill Blvd., $605,000
Cotati
8499 LaSalle Ave., $525,000
Guerneville
17540 Neeley Road, $202,000
Jenner
21999 Smith Court, $750,000
Petaluma
1536 Colwood Drive, $529,000
43 Burlington Drive, $580,000
1308 Pacific Ave., $585,000
1505 Debra Drive, $635,000
1903 Sestri Lane, $715,000
2017 Willow Drive, $736,500
21 Melinda Lane, $880,000
429 Black Oak Drive, $945,000
1047 Rancho Lindo Drive, $1,325,000
Rohnert Park
511 Lassen Court, $450,000
1212 Mateo Drive, $589,000
6043 Dolores Drive, $590,000
4323 Goodson Way, $625,000
911 Hudis St., $675,000
879 Dana Court, $685,000
Santa Rosa
800 Wikiup Drive, $290,000
909 Leddy Ave., $342,500
633 Maple Ave., $515,000
5042 Canyon Drive, $515,000
931 Kenmore Lane, $530,000
1532 Moonview Court, $530,500
2515 Winterhaven Ave., $537,000
1239 Aloise Ave., $539,000
2976 Bay Village Ave., $544,500
2512 Covelline St., $552,000
1940 Seville St., $560,000
1930 Goldpan Way, $563,000
908 Link Lane, $569,000
1840 Sansone Drive, $575,000
820 Lewis Road, $589,000
1748 Arroyo Sierra Ave., $590,000
5394 Marigold Lane, $635,000
1705 Randon Way, $640,000
2076 Bock St., $646,000
1703 Randon Way, $652,500
2559 Tuscan Drive, $670,000
1451 Los Alamos Road, $700,000
2245 Sunlit Ann Drive, $705,000
2290 Dancing Penny Way, $710,000
2516 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $775,000
3805 Auberge Lane, $1,950,000
Sebastopol
5660 Hessel Ave., $990,000
4864 Blank Road, $1,950,000
Sonoma
103 Academy Lane, $375,000
104 El Portola Drive, $442,626
720 Lobelia Court, $674,000
The Sea Ranch
326 Madrone Meadow, $740,000
Windsor
857 Glen Miller Drive, $565,000
