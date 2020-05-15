Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 5

Fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 5 ranging in price from $202,000 to $1.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 4864 Blank Road in Sebastopol which sold for $1,950,000 on April 7. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,847 square foot contemporary farmhouse sat on a four acre lot and featured a gourmet kitchen, art studio, workshop, gym and five stall barn.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Cloverdale

483 S. Foothill Blvd., $605,000

Cotati

8499 LaSalle Ave., $525,000

Guerneville

17540 Neeley Road, $202,000

Jenner

21999 Smith Court, $750,000

Petaluma

1536 Colwood Drive, $529,000

43 Burlington Drive, $580,000

1308 Pacific Ave., $585,000

1505 Debra Drive, $635,000

1903 Sestri Lane, $715,000

2017 Willow Drive, $736,500

21 Melinda Lane, $880,000

429 Black Oak Drive, $945,000

1047 Rancho Lindo Drive, $1,325,000

Rohnert Park

511 Lassen Court, $450,000

1212 Mateo Drive, $589,000

6043 Dolores Drive, $590,000

4323 Goodson Way, $625,000

911 Hudis St., $675,000

879 Dana Court, $685,000

Santa Rosa

800 Wikiup Drive, $290,000

909 Leddy Ave., $342,500

633 Maple Ave., $515,000

5042 Canyon Drive, $515,000

931 Kenmore Lane, $530,000

1532 Moonview Court, $530,500

2515 Winterhaven Ave., $537,000

1239 Aloise Ave., $539,000

2976 Bay Village Ave., $544,500

2512 Covelline St., $552,000

1940 Seville St., $560,000

1930 Goldpan Way, $563,000

908 Link Lane, $569,000

1840 Sansone Drive, $575,000

820 Lewis Road, $589,000

1748 Arroyo Sierra Ave., $590,000

5394 Marigold Lane, $635,000

1705 Randon Way, $640,000

2076 Bock St., $646,000

1703 Randon Way, $652,500

2559 Tuscan Drive, $670,000

1451 Los Alamos Road, $700,000

2245 Sunlit Ann Drive, $705,000

2290 Dancing Penny Way, $710,000

2516 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $775,000

3805 Auberge Lane, $1,950,000

Sebastopol

5660 Hessel Ave., $990,000

4864 Blank Road, $1,950,000

Sonoma

103 Academy Lane, $375,000

104 El Portola Drive, $442,626

720 Lobelia Court, $674,000

The Sea Ranch

326 Madrone Meadow, $740,000

Windsor

857 Glen Miller Drive, $565,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter