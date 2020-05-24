Sonoma County workers torn between restarting jobs or collecting greater jobless benefits

They beckoned like sirens from behind the bar — 20 gleaming taps at Russian River Brewing’s Windsor brewpub, poised to pour forth favorites Pliny The Elder, Blind Pig and Shadow of a Doubt.

But it was all an illusion, a cruel hoax.

“In fact,” Natalie Cilurzo said last week, “there’s nothing in that cold bar. We don’t have any beers, because we’ve been closed for two months.”

When the vast craft brewpub and outdoor beer garden does reopen, Cilurzo, who co-owns the business with her brewmaster husband, Vinnie, said “it’s going to take us more than three weeks to make beer to have on tap.”

She spoke before California’s employment department reported Friday that Sonoma County’s unemployment rate had spiked to 15.2% in April, driven to its highest level in 80 years by the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 48,000 residents lost their jobs last month.

Some 140 of them worked at Russian River, which has begun bringing a handful of employees back. On Friday, its Windsor brewpub reopened after two months for takeout food orders. (The company’s original Santa Rosa pub has been serving pizza and beer to go with a skeleton crew throughout the quarantine.) Given the chance to return to work, however, some of Cilurzo’s part-time employees balked — a scenario playing out here and around the country for food and drink purveyors.

Some of those laid off say they aren’t yet comfortable returning to work, with the new coronavirus still rampant. Others have made the decision to stay home and collect generous unemployment as long as they can: up to $450 a week from the state of California, plus an extra $600 a week from the federal government, a benefit that will expire at the end of July, unless extended by Congress.

These people present their employers with an unexpected impediment, saying thanks but no thanks when offered the chance to come back to work. And in this strange and challenging environment, some food operators have been forced by the invisible pathogen to revamp, and even reinvent, their business strategies, in ways they never would have.

Bonus to stay home

That $600 a week sweetener is intended, in part, to keep people home, sheltering in place during the ongoing pandemic. Critics, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, contend that it’s working too well — serving as a disincentive for people to return to work as states gradually reopen business and industry.

McConnell has vowed the next stimulus bill Congress passes to boost the comatose economy will not contain such souped-up unemployment benefits.

“Well, we’re going to push back on that,” North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman said in an interview. While acknowledging the importance of keeping “employment relationships intact” — which increases the probability of a faster recovery “when things start getting better” — Huffman urges Republicans to get real.

It’s unrealistic, the San Rafael Democrat said, to expect every business to maintain operations, “in such a downturn,” in a service economy “where there’s no service to be done, no market for what they do, because people aren’t traveling, they’re staying home.”

“Unemployment relief is essential,” said the U.S. representative whose district stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge north to the Oregon border.