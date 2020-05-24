Subscribe

Sonoma County workers torn between restarting jobs or collecting greater jobless benefits

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2020, 11:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

They beckoned like sirens from behind the bar — 20 gleaming taps at Russian River Brewing’s Windsor brewpub, poised to pour forth favorites Pliny The Elder, Blind Pig and Shadow of a Doubt.

But it was all an illusion, a cruel hoax.

“In fact,” Natalie Cilurzo said last week, “there’s nothing in that cold bar. We don’t have any beers, because we’ve been closed for two months.”

When the vast craft brewpub and outdoor beer garden does reopen, Cilurzo, who co-owns the business with her brewmaster husband, Vinnie, said “it’s going to take us more than three weeks to make beer to have on tap.”

She spoke before California’s employment department reported Friday that Sonoma County’s unemployment rate had spiked to 15.2% in April, driven to its highest level in 80 years by the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 48,000 residents lost their jobs last month.

Some 140 of them worked at Russian River, which has begun bringing a handful of employees back. On Friday, its Windsor brewpub reopened after two months for takeout food orders. (The company’s original Santa Rosa pub has been serving pizza and beer to go with a skeleton crew throughout the quarantine.) Given the chance to return to work, however, some of Cilurzo’s part-time employees balked — a scenario playing out here and around the country for food and drink purveyors.

Some of those laid off say they aren’t yet comfortable returning to work, with the new coronavirus still rampant. Others have made the decision to stay home and collect generous unemployment as long as they can: up to $450 a week from the state of California, plus an extra $600 a week from the federal government, a benefit that will expire at the end of July, unless extended by Congress.

These people present their employers with an unexpected impediment, saying thanks but no thanks when offered the chance to come back to work. And in this strange and challenging environment, some food operators have been forced by the invisible pathogen to revamp, and even reinvent, their business strategies, in ways they never would have.

Bonus to stay home

That $600 a week sweetener is intended, in part, to keep people home, sheltering in place during the ongoing pandemic. Critics, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, contend that it’s working too well — serving as a disincentive for people to return to work as states gradually reopen business and industry.

McConnell has vowed the next stimulus bill Congress passes to boost the comatose economy will not contain such souped-up unemployment benefits.

“Well, we’re going to push back on that,” North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman said in an interview. While acknowledging the importance of keeping “employment relationships intact” — which increases the probability of a faster recovery “when things start getting better” — Huffman urges Republicans to get real.

It’s unrealistic, the San Rafael Democrat said, to expect every business to maintain operations, “in such a downturn,” in a service economy “where there’s no service to be done, no market for what they do, because people aren’t traveling, they’re staying home.”

“Unemployment relief is essential,” said the U.S. representative whose district stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge north to the Oregon border.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Workers who turn down the offer to go back to their jobs may rue that decision, said Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economist who tracks the county labor market. “While you might be making another buck an hour sitting at home, that job you turned down might not be there” when the temporary federal jobless bonus expires. “Capacity is going to contract.”

That is certainly the case with Petaluma’s Acre Coffee, whose six area cafes employed 90 full- and part-time workers — until March 18, when the county closed most area businesses as COVID-19 presented a significant public health risk.

When Acre’s cafes fully reopen, half of its workforce will not be back. “Our plan now is to cap it at 40 or 45 people,” said co-owner Steve Decosse, who also confirmed his company has given up the lease to its Fourth Street location in downtown Santa Rosa.

While its total revenues were $6 million last year, said Decosse, the company made just $110,000 in profit. Payroll ate up 50% of the budget. “In this industry, it should be under 40%,” he said. “We just decided to downsize, become a leaner company.”

Streamlining plans were in the works before the pandemic, which dramatically moved up that timetable.

Pivot to pizza

A major element of Acre’s reinvention has been its pivot to pizza. Feb. 1 marked the opening of Acre Pizza in The Barlow’s ritzy shopping district in Sebastopol. Even after the shelter-in-place order originally went into effect the next month, sales of its New York- and Detroit-style pizzas have been brisk.

Two weeks ago, Acre started also selling takeout pizzas from its café on Petaluma Boulevard North. “This used to be a bakery,” said Decosse, giving a reporter a recent tour of the property. “We scrambled and converted it to a pizza kitchen.”

Spearheading the company’s foray into pizza is dough-whisperer Alastair Hannmann, who has two decades of experience as a pizzaiolo. He and Decosse met at a baking workshop, and hit it off.

As Acre’s director of culinary operations, he’s also in charge of paring the items on what had become an unfocused and unwieldy menu. Patrons will now have to get their soft-boiled eggs and brioche waffles somewhere else.

“We both agreed to keep the menu super simple,” Hannmann said. “That way we can do a lot, and do it consistently at our peak times.”

When might those peak times return for the battered food service sector?

Dustin Valette still doesn’t seem overly optimistic. He’s co-owner and head chef at Healdsburg’s rustic, highly regarded Valette restaurant.

Not in rush to reopen

On Thursday afternoon, he and his staff bustled to prepare that day’s online “Family Dinner Series” offering. The menu was highlighted by a peppercorn-crusted 32-ounce New York strip steak. These takeout meals serve four and cost $75. By 3 p.m., they’d received 80 orders. Stacked on a table under Valette’s impressive array of charcuterie were the chocolate truffle cakes constituting that night’s dessert.

Sitting at a picnic table outside the restaurant, Valette seemed underwhelmed by the possibility he soon may be able to reopen his restaurant — at 50% capacity.

First and foremost, he said, he’s unwilling to risk the health of his employees and customers.

Aside from that, he went on, it’s also hard for him to square the fine-dining experience Valette prides itself on providing, with the one diners might have as they adhere to California’s new rules for eating inside a restaurant, during the age of the coronavirus before a vaccine is developed for the masses.

“I’m not sure I’d want to eat,” he said, at a restaurant “where you have to wear gloves, wear a mask, and — when you’re done with your napkin — drop it in a biohazard bag.

“Of course we would love to stop losing money,” he said. But it’s just as important to Valette and his brother and co-owner, Aaron Garzini, “to not destroy what we’ve built.”

He doesn’t know when Valette will reopen for full service. Nor is Valette sure when The Matheson, he and his brother’s ambitious two-restaurant project on Healdsburg Plaza, now under construction, will open its doors.

That should happen around February, Valette predicted. “It’s not if, but when.”

Wild turkeys reign

Last week, Natalie Cilurzo didn’t know when Russian River’s Windsor pub would again swing open the doors to its popular outside beer garden, which has become a kind of wildlife refuge during the pandemic.

“We’ll look out at the beer garden,” she said gazing in that direction, “and there’ll be eight wild turkeys out there.” Because it borders a wetlands, that acre expanse also hosts geese, red-tailed hawks, mallards and the occasional deer.

Thanks to Friday’s news that Sonoma County received permission from state health officials to resume patio food and drink service, she wants to bring back a few more furloughed employees.

Cilurzo looks forward to the day when customers lounging in the beer garden sipping flagship Pliny and other cold brews outnumber the wild turkeys.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine