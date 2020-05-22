Unemployment soars to 15.2% in Sonoma County

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate shot to 15.2% in April, likely the highest since World War II, driven by the full impact of the coronavirus clampdown on commerce, the state reported Friday.

One in five workers who live in the county — 47,800 people — lost their jobs in April, according to the state Employment Development Department. Nearly half of them left the labor force entirely and stopped looking for work, a factor that prevented the jobless rate from soaring even higher.

The county’s jobless rate was the highest in state records dating back to 1983 and likely unsurpassed by any economic downturn since 1941, when the U.S. headed into World War II, based on comparisons to national data.

The report showed the broad impact of public health orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hotels, restaurants and bars lost 14,400 jobs. The ag sector, primarily wineries, shed 6,000 jobs. Retailers lost 4,200 jobs. Health care and social assistance organizations laid off 4,800 workers. Manufacturers cut 4,000 jobs.

Statewide, unemployment rose to 15.5% in April.

Friday’s report delivered the tectonic shock anticipated in the wake of the March report, which showed unemployment in the county had soared to 3.6%, its highest level in nearly three years.

But that report only reflected 2,000 residents companies let go in during the second week of March — before the county’s public health emergency stay-home order took effect March 18. The order, which has since been amended and eased, brought most local business and industry to an abrupt halt.

The unprecedented directive issued by the county’s Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase caused closures of countless of most area businesses, including countless retailers, all restaurants for in-person dining and the county’s 300 wine tasting rooms.

Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economist who tracks the local labor market, predicted two weeks ago the April jobless rate would register somewhere in the “high teens.”

This story will be updated.

