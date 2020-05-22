Subscribe

Unemployment soars to 15.2% in Sonoma County

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 22, 2020, 9:53AM
Updated 22 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate shot to 15.2% in April, likely the highest since World War II, driven by the full impact of the coronavirus clampdown on commerce, the state reported Friday.

One in five workers who live in the county — 47,800 people — lost their jobs in April, according to the state Employment Development Department. Nearly half of them left the labor force entirely and stopped looking for work, a factor that prevented the jobless rate from soaring even higher.

The county’s jobless rate was the highest in state records dating back to 1983 and likely unsurpassed by any economic downturn since 1941, when the U.S. headed into World War II, based on comparisons to national data.

The report showed the broad impact of public health orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hotels, restaurants and bars lost 14,400 jobs. The ag sector, primarily wineries, shed 6,000 jobs. Retailers lost 4,200 jobs. Health care and social assistance organizations laid off 4,800 workers. Manufacturers cut 4,000 jobs.

Statewide, unemployment rose to 15.5% in April.

Friday’s report delivered the tectonic shock anticipated in the wake of the March report, which showed unemployment in the county had soared to 3.6%, its highest level in nearly three years.

But that report only reflected 2,000 residents companies let go in during the second week of March — before the county’s public health emergency stay-home order took effect March 18. The order, which has since been amended and eased, brought most local business and industry to an abrupt halt.

The unprecedented directive issued by the county’s Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase caused closures of countless of most area businesses, including countless retailers, all restaurants for in-person dining and the county’s 300 wine tasting rooms.

Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economist who tracks the local labor market, predicted two weeks ago the April jobless rate would register somewhere in the “high teens.”

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine