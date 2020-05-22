Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 12
Fifty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 12 ranging in price from $26,200 to $1.98 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 3341 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $1,975,000 on April 13. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 4,399 square foot residence featured an outdoor pizza oven, pool, spa, fire pit and olive lined bocce court.
Cloverdale
223 N. Main St., $499,000
114 Grape Gables Way, $685,000
Guerneville
15140 Drake Road, $708,000
Healdsburg
1451 University St., $660,000
404 Greens Drive, $1,455,500
Occidental
16910 Taylor Lane, $804,000
Petaluma
1417 Capri Ave., $525,000
1109 Ponderosa Drive, $540,000
1329 Saint Francis Drive, $590,000
924 Wood Sorrel Drive, $601,000
8 Arlene Court, $800,000
Rohnert Park
7364 Brenda Way, $520,000
559 S. Lamont Ct., $543,000
1505 Holly Ave., $545,000
8014 Mason Drive, $614,000
4420 Hazel Court, $725,000
Santa Rosa
138 Gray Court, $375,000
1145 Hendley St., $380,000
2261 Copperfield Drive, $490,000
213 Willow St., $499,000
3630 Sonoma Ave., $505,000
4045 Calloway Drive, $535,000
3881 Louis Krohn Drive, $550,000
2126 Crystal Hill Drive, $555,000
1765 Fenwick Drive, $561,000
2511 Dakota Ave., $565,000
527 Senna Drive, $569,000
606 Trowbridge St., $570,000
2260 White Chapel Court, $576,000
1182 Neale Drive, $576,000
2341 Hickock Court, $580,000
1657 Centurion Drive, $600,000
3419 Santiago Drive, $602,000
443 Rusty Drive, $605,000
2255 Orleans St., $620,000
3542 Parker Hill Court, $660,000
1487 Lupine Drive, $662,500
1227 Castellana Lane, $663,000
3336 Bonita Vista Lane, $670,000
1928 Robin Hood Lane, $675,000
2039 San Antonio Place, $690,000
1849 Vermillion Way, $792,000
4729 Carissa Ave., $840,000
4569 Pearl Drive, $899,000
3341 Parker Hill Road, $1,975,000
Sebastopol
5300 Denver Lane, $262,000
4450 Bartleson Road, $830,000
Sonoma
18837 Park Tree Lane, $475,000
21145 Via Colombard, $659,000
16881 Schiller Court, $690,000
20339 E. Eighth St., $710,000
832 Towne St., $1,667,500
The Sea Ranch
39294 Pacific Reach, $650,000
Windsor
515 Miller Lane, $450,000
844 Starburst Court, $535,000
10915 Rio Ruso Drive, $545,000
8603 Windsor Park Circle, $595,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter