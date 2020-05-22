Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 12

Fifty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 12 ranging in price from $26,200 to $1.98 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 3341 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $1,975,000 on April 13. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 4,399 square foot residence featured an outdoor pizza oven, pool, spa, fire pit and olive lined bocce court.

Cloverdale

223 N. Main St., $499,000

114 Grape Gables Way, $685,000

Guerneville

15140 Drake Road, $708,000

Healdsburg

1451 University St., $660,000

404 Greens Drive, $1,455,500

Occidental

16910 Taylor Lane, $804,000

Petaluma

1417 Capri Ave., $525,000

1109 Ponderosa Drive, $540,000

1329 Saint Francis Drive, $590,000

924 Wood Sorrel Drive, $601,000

8 Arlene Court, $800,000

Rohnert Park

7364 Brenda Way, $520,000

559 S. Lamont Ct., $543,000

1505 Holly Ave., $545,000

8014 Mason Drive, $614,000

4420 Hazel Court, $725,000

Santa Rosa

138 Gray Court, $375,000

1145 Hendley St., $380,000

2261 Copperfield Drive, $490,000

213 Willow St., $499,000

3630 Sonoma Ave., $505,000

4045 Calloway Drive, $535,000

3881 Louis Krohn Drive, $550,000

2126 Crystal Hill Drive, $555,000

1765 Fenwick Drive, $561,000

2511 Dakota Ave., $565,000

527 Senna Drive, $569,000

606 Trowbridge St., $570,000

2260 White Chapel Court, $576,000

1182 Neale Drive, $576,000

2341 Hickock Court, $580,000

1657 Centurion Drive, $600,000

3419 Santiago Drive, $602,000

443 Rusty Drive, $605,000

2255 Orleans St., $620,000

3542 Parker Hill Court, $660,000

1487 Lupine Drive, $662,500

1227 Castellana Lane, $663,000

3336 Bonita Vista Lane, $670,000

1928 Robin Hood Lane, $675,000

2039 San Antonio Place, $690,000

1849 Vermillion Way, $792,000

4729 Carissa Ave., $840,000

4569 Pearl Drive, $899,000

3341 Parker Hill Road, $1,975,000

Sebastopol

5300 Denver Lane, $262,000

4450 Bartleson Road, $830,000

Sonoma

18837 Park Tree Lane, $475,000

21145 Via Colombard, $659,000

16881 Schiller Court, $690,000

20339 E. Eighth St., $710,000

832 Towne St., $1,667,500

The Sea Ranch

39294 Pacific Reach, $650,000

Windsor

515 Miller Lane, $450,000

844 Starburst Court, $535,000

10915 Rio Ruso Drive, $545,000

8603 Windsor Park Circle, $595,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter